Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed an $87 million increase in public education funding Monday.
In an emailed statement, the governor’s office placed responsibility on Alaska schools to respond to the rising cost of education.
“The Governor’s decision recognizes that schools need to address inflationary pressures while still preserving general fund dollars,” the statement reads.
Alaska public education funding has not increased in seven years. Some schools have cut jobs and are struggling to pay heating bills.
Dunleavy also vetoed funding for a number of other projects, according to Office of Management and Budget documents.
The governor’s other major funding vetoes include:
• $1 million for Alaska Public Broadcasting.
• $2.5 million for tourism marketing.
• $5 million for the Alaska Native science and engineering program.
• $35 million for the Alaska University system.