Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Medicare coverage for postpartum mothers will be extended from 60 days to 12 months after Alaska Gov. Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 58 on July 17.

“I want to see Alaska be the best state in the country for families,” Dunleavy said in a press release. “This legislation helps ensure that Alaskan mothers and their babies will have access to essential medical care.”

