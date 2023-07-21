Editor's note: This article was updated July 21 with corrections.
Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers will be extended from 60 days to 12 months after Alaska Gov. Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 58 on July 17.
“I want to see Alaska be the best state in the country for families,” Dunleavy said in a press release. “This legislation helps ensure that Alaskan mothers and their babies will have access to essential medical care.”
SB 58 was passed by the Alaska House of Representatives with overwhelming support, 35 to 3, on May 3.
“This crucial legislation gives our newest Alaskans an improved opportunity for a healthy start to life, during a critical period of human growth,” Heidi Hedberg, Alaska Department of Health commissioner said in the release. “This legislation allows us to remove one burden for new parents, while setting a better path for Alaskans’ future.”
Nearly 14% of Alaska mothers experience postpartum depression symptoms as of 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska Natives are twice as likely to experience symptoms.
Postpartum depression affects about one in seven mothers, with the rate increasing 30% with each pregnancy if you have had it before, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms of postpartum depression are similar to other forms of depression, they include feelings of sadness and hopelessness, changes in appetite, crying for no reason, thoughts of suicide, lack of interest in your baby and thoughts of harming your baby. Postpartum depression is different from “Baby Blues,” which affects up to 75% of mothers.
