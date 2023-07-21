Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Editor's note: This article was updated July 21 with corrections.

Medicaid coverage for postpartum mothers will be extended from 60 days to 12 months after Alaska Gov. Dunleavy signed Senate Bill 58 on July 17.

