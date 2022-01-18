Gov. Mike Dunleavy denied involvement Monday in the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, saying he does not recall ever having a conversation about her removal.
“When we are making accusations that I was intimately involved in the dismissal of someone from the Permanent Fund, which is a corporation separate from our government, and there is at this point there is no evidence – and I cannot recall ever having a conversation about this – I wonder if we can get a fair shake during this campaign season,” Dunleavy told reporters.
Dunleavy made the comments at a press conference on his expectations for the 2022 legislative session. He also touched on the need to invest more in Alaska’s farm industry at a time of supply chain disruptions and empty store shelves.
But the press conference pivoted to the termination of Rodell, after the governor opened up the session to questions from reporters. Dunleavy said the Permanent Fund Corp. needs to be “left alone” to conduct its business.
Dunleavy said that “this idea that I have orchestrated the dismissal of Angela Rodell – I ask if anyone has evidence to bring it forward and I will take a look at it.”
Rodell has alleged in a letter to lawmakers that her firing was politically motivated and connected to the governor.
“I believe my removal to be political retribution for successfully carrying the Board’s mandate to protect the Fund and advocate against any additional draws over the POMV [percent of market value] spending rule in front of the 30th, 31st and 32nd Alaska State Legislatures, which is contrary to Governor Dunleavy’s agenda,” Rodell wrote to lawmakers after her removal.
Dunleavy expressed to reporters his frustration about the news coverage of Rodell’s firing, specifically by the Anchorage Daily News and unnamed bloggers. He accused some members of the media of having an agenda.
“A couple of issues have led me to believe that some news outlets are more interested in being part of a campaign as opposed to a legitimate news outlet,” Dunleavy said.