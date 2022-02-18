A bonus Permanent Fund dividend check for $1,250 would be paid out to Alaskans this spring, followed by a fall dividend roughly twice as large, under a plan Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Thursday.
With the state projecting a budget surplus of $1.6 billion for fiscal 2022 and 2023, the dollars would offset the spring dividend payment plus a $2,564 dividend this fall, according to the governor’s office.
“We can certainly afford a PFD that the people of Alaska expect and we will ask the Legislature to give that due consideration as soon as possible,” Dunleavy said at a news conference.
He emphasized that the PFD payouts do not require new taxes or an overdraw of the $82 billion Permanent Fund. Some lawmakers have raised concerns about the need to replenish the state’s savings after years of deficit spending to buffer Alaska’s finances should oil prices drop again.
“We produced more revenue in the past year than we have in the history of the state of Alaska,” Dunleavy said, naming the historic Permanent Fund performance, returns on investments and royalties from oil production.
Dunleavy disclosed the proposed dividend payments Thursday as he discussed his supplemental budget, which is currently under review in the Legislature. The supplemental budget would increase spending for public safety with a focus on hiring more officers and addressing sexual assault and domestic violence.
“We are focused on keeping Alaskans safe, developing much-needed infrastructure, and funding the PFD to help Alaskans during this time of high inflation,” Dunleavy said.
He said the bonus PFD would help Alaskans pay for groceries, heating oil and fuel at the pump as inflation drives up prices for basic goods and services.
“The spring PFD will be paid out as soon as it is authorized on the budget side, we don’t know when that will be — as soon as the Legislature passes it,” Shannon Mason, spokesperson for the governor, said after the press conference.
The governor also highlighted priorities in his fiscal 2023 budget, the proposed state spending plan for June 30, 2022 to July 1, 2023.
The fiscal 2023 budget emphasizes education, invests more in public safety, and calls for splitting the annual earnings draw from Alaska’s $82 billion investment fund evenly between dividends and government services.
“I am hopeful that the rest of this session can be dedicated to strengthening economic development and essential state services so that we can [make] a meaningful difference in the lives of all Alaskans,” Dunleavy said.
The following are highlights of the governor’s fiscal 2023 budget:
• $24 million for public safety to hire more state troopers and village police officers.
• $79 million for 100% of school bond debt reimbursement, which the governor described as local taxpayer relief.
• $325 million for a general obligation bond package for 14 infrastructure projects, including for a renovation of Bartlett and Moore Halls at University of Alaska Fairbanks.