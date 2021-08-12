Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that his office is working with law enforcement to reduce Alaska’s high sexual assault rate. Priorities include increasing DNA collections and speeding up the processing of sexual assault evidence kits.
Alaska’s sexual assault rate is nearly four times the national average, based on 2020 figures. One out of three women in Alaska have experienced sexual violence.
“I would strongly say to those who would even contemplate committing crimes of this nature on fellow Alaskans: The days of getting away with it are over,” Dunleavy said in a press conference. “Justice is going to be much swifter from this point forward.”
The administration also will look at strengthening laws against sexual assault, trafficking and abuse against children.
Dunleavy was joined by top public safety and law enforcement officials, as well as advocates and survivors. Survivor Blaze Bell said: “This is a full-circle moment for me as a survivor, and I am grateful you all are coming together to help other sexual assault survivors.”
Dunleavy ordered testing and processing times for sexual assault evidence kits be reduced to 90 days. His administration also is working with law enforcement to improve DNA collection rates that include “owed” samples that date back 25 years.
Law enforcement uses DNA samples to help solve sexual assault cases, burglaries and homicides, among other crimes. The DNA samples also help to clear innocent people of crimes.
The governor will ask the Legislature to appropriate more than $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the initiative. The special funding, along with $900,000 in existing public safety funds, will pay for more staffing and resources.
The governor’s plan involves using new technology, including software and a tracking database, to enable survivors and agencies involved in incident response to check on the status of evidence kits.
‘Scourge on Alaska’
Dunleavy described the state’s history of high sexual assault rates as a “scourge on Alaska.” He said that as a former school teacher he saw the impacts of traumatized children who were victims of sexual assault and violent offenders. He said that as a parent of three daughters, he is committed to making Alaska safer for everyone.
“Public safety has been a top priority for my administration since I took office,” Dunleavy said, “and we can’t wait any longer to solve this problem.”
Among Dunleavy’s priorities is increasing DNA collections from offenders. State law requires that anyone arrested and convicted of crimes against a person or a felony must provide a DNA sample.
But one in four samples, or more than 20,000 samples, have not been collected since 1995. Dunleavy said his administration is working with law enforcement to change that. Collecting DNA from violent offenders and sexual offenders is prioritized.
“We’re tackling a 25-year-old problem. We have gotten DNA from 75 percent of those required by law for us to collect, and we are working to get the remaining 25 percent collected,” Dunleavy said.
Individuals swabbed at arrest can ask to have a sample removed from the database, if they are not convicted of the crime.
The state Departments of Public Safety and Corrections have been tasked with collecting 100% of the DNA “owed in all authorized cases going forward,” according to the governor’s office.
The Corrections Department, responding to the governor’s directive, recently collected 197 DNA samples from past convictions during a two-day sweep. The samples were taken from offenders currently incarcerated, according to the governor’s office.
“My team is prepared to help the state close this gap of owed DNA and work toward ensuring all statutorily authorized samples are collected in the future,” said Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom.
