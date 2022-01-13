Gov. Mike Dunleavy offered his vision Wednesday for Alaska’s energy future with oil and gas production as the centerpiece of a portfolio that spans coal and nuclear power as well as geo-thermal, hydro, tidal and other renewable sources.
“Nowhere else in the world do you have these energy opportunities,” Dunleavy said in a keynote speech at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association convention in Anchorage.
Alaska’s oil and gas industry will be key to energy policy and the economy for the next 50 to 100 years as the infrastructure for renewables is fully developed, Dunleavy said.
“Oil and gas are central to policy,” he said, assuring energy executives that power from fossil fuels is necessary to “fulfill the promise” of renewable energy.
Although there has been a long-term downturn in oil production in Alaska, Dunleavy said he sees signs of hope in the state’s fossil fuel industry. “We now have five exploration rigs working on the slope, and we will continue to see improvements in the industry here in Alaska,” he said.
“Companies big and small are investing billions of dollars to extend our legacy fields and explore for new ones,” Dunleavy said.
The governor noted that his administration and the Legislature are united in their support for a strong energy sector. Not only are state tax policies and technical assistance favorable to the industry, Dunleavy said, but Alaska now has a legal fund for challenging federal restrictions on natural resource production.
“We are defending our ability as a state to produce oil and gas,” he said. “This is a conversation we are having with a certain administration in Washington,” he said in reference to restrictions the Biden administration has placed on drilling in Alaska.
“From my perspective, the Biden administration has declared war on Alaska,” the governor said, contrasting the Democratic president’s orders and actions to Trump-era decisions to expand production in the state.
He also noted that Alaska companies are held to higher environmental standards than producers in nations that export oil to the U.S., including Russia.
“There is this belief that if we don’t produce oil in Alaska, everything will be fine. That once you stop production in Alaska, the world will be saved. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Dunleavy said.
“We have some of the strictest environmental regulations on the planet,” he said.