Saying that “it is time to get the PFD out,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy thanked legislative leaders Thursday for passing a 2023 budget that includes payments to Alaskans that may top $3,200.
“State spending is in line with what people expect for their government in Alaska,” Dunleavy said at a press conference. “I want to thank the members of leadership. I could see them working together to bring this to the finish line.”
Alaskans are expected to receive an estimated $2,550 PFD coupled with a $650 energy relief bonus. Final figures may be higher, with the Dunleavy administration projecting total payouts between $3,200 and $3,300.
Dunleavy: ‘Revenue picture is holding’
With Alaska benefiting from strong royalties for oil and gas, the payout may be one for the record books. The windfall also will enable the state to set aside about $1.1 billion in savings.
“The budget is complete. The people of Alaska need to know that. The revenue picture is holding,” Dunleavy said, with oil prices this week at $110 per barrel.
The Legislature gave final passage to the 2023 fiscal budget late Wednesday night. Rep. Bart LeBon, a Fairbanks Republican, sat on the six-member conference committee that finalized the budget.
“With the current high price of oil and stable earnings from the Alaska Permanent Fund, we were able to craft a budget that will fund essential state services, invest significant dollars into major capital projects, help fund the deferred maintenance needs at the University of Alaska while also funding the largest PFD in the history of the program,” LeBon said Thursday.
The next step is for the spending plan to be forwarded to Dunleavy for his signature.
“It has to be transmitted to the governor’s office first. From that point the governor has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign it,” said Jeff Turner, Dunleavy’s spokesman.
The governor has the authority to line-item veto spending but Dunleavy said his administration needs to first study the budget before making any decisions.
After the governor signs the budget, the process will start for calculating PFDs based on the number of eligible Alaskans and to start sending out the payments.
Legislature 'getting through chaotic process'
“I want to thank the Legislature for getting through this chaotic process” to pass a spending plan that funds state programs and delivers payments to Alaskans, Dunleavy said.
“On a good day, it was chaotic; on a bad day, it was really chaotic,” Dunleavy said, referring to the work of the Legislature.
Dunleavy also praised the passage of House Bill 114, which implements voluntary pre-K, provides extra support for students in primary grades and gives the “lowest performing districts a turbo boost.”
Dunleavy was critical of lawmakers for not passing his legislation to allot parcels of land to Alaska Native Vietnam veterans.
The governor expressed disappointment that his energy package did not advance either. The legislation aimed to improve power options across the state, from oil and gas to solar and wind.