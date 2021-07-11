Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he is counting on a special legislative group focused on fiscal policy to deliver a “Permanent Fund fix” that can be brought to a swift vote when the Legislature convenes Aug. 2 for a special session.
“We have to get the Permanent Fund straightened out, the PFD,” Dunleavy said in an interview Friday with the News-Miner. “It was supposed to be permanent, and we are trying to make it permanent.”
Dunleavy said he expects the bipartisan fiscal policy group to align its work with his vision to constitutionally protect the state’s oil wealth fund and dividend payout. He has proposed a 50-50 revenue split for dividends and government services.
He said he hopes to see a proposal crafted that is “something along the lines of SJR 6, which can be brought to a vote on the floor quickly.” SJR 6 is the governor’s constitutional amendment, which was introduced last session but did not advance.
“I would hope that they could come up with what they think are areas that can be brought to a vote pretty quick,” Dunleavy said. “If we can get [the Permanent Fund] fixed and permanent, it opens up a whole host of possibilities with opportunities for Alaska.”
Legislative leaders have said the Dunleavy 50-50 plan would lead to deficits over the short term, unless there are additional state spending cuts, a large increase in oil revenues or new taxes.
Asked later in the interview if he would consider raising taxes, Dunleavy said: “Would I consider raising taxes to cover costs that keep going up? I am willing to have a discussion on revenues if [the Legislature is] willing to have a serious discussion on a constitutional spending limit that works.”
Protecting the Permanent Fund
The governor’s office said last week the fiscal policy group sees the need for a constitutional amendment to protect the Permanent Fund from legislative fighting and differences over government spending.
According to the statement: The governor commended the fiscal policy group for “recognizing that a solution requires involvement from the Alaskan public through a constitutional amendment, and protecting the PFD from annual political fights and bargains.”
Alaska’s Permanent Fund is valued at more than $80 billion and includes an earnings account that may be used by vote of the Legislature. Without constitutional protection, Dunleavy said lawmakers increasingly will see the Permanent Fund dividend program as a way to cover deficit spending and grow government.
Until a few years ago, the Legislature would not consider taking money from the Permanent Fund dividend program, he said. “Then the conversation went to dipping into the earnings, and then the conversation went to taking a part of the PFD after the earnings, and now the conversation is with some going beyond taking 50 percent of the PFD [and] just wiping the whole thing out.”
The governor emphasized the Permanent Fund dividend needs to be guaranteed in the Constitution. He sees it as protecting a benefit promised to Alaskans but also reining in state government spending.
“The PFD serves the purpose that it did for the past four years, and part of that was putting a check on the growth of government,” Dunleavy said.
The bipartisan fiscal policy group includes four Democrats: Sen. Lyman Hoffman of Bethel, Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks, Sen. Jesse Kiehl of Juneau and Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins of Sitka.
GOP members are Sen. Shelley Hughes of Palmer and Reps. Ben Carpenter of Nikiski and Kevin McCabe of Big Lake. Rep. Calvin Shrage of Anchorage is an Independent serving on the committee.
