Attorneys general in 40 states, including Alaska, have pressured Google to disclose more about its location tracking practices in what is described as one of the largest multi-state privacy settlements in history.
“Big tech companies must be transparent about how they collect and use consumer’s data so that consumers can make informed decisions,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a prepared statement. “This settlement shows that when companies mislead consumers about how their personal information is collected and used, they will be held accountable.”
The Alaska Department of Law announced the settlement on Tuesday.
Google is one of the most valuable companies in the world with revenues last year of $257.6 billion, mostly from advertising. The tech giant has agreed to pay $391.5 million to the 40 states and will be “revamping user information hubs,” according to a Monday blog post attributed to Marlo McGriff, director of product, and David Monsees, product lead.
The investigation was “based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” the Google blog post reads.
Alaska will receive $1.5 million from the Internet giant, which was accused of being sneaky about its location tracking since 2014.
The money will be deposited in the state treasury and will be available to the Legislature for appropriation, according to Patty Sullivan, spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Law.
Officials in Alaska became aware of the consumer protection investigation through the National Association of Attorneys General, according to Sullivan.
“In Alaska, and in almost all states, these are exclusively civil, not criminal laws,” Sullivan wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
The settlement limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information, and Google is required to make its account controls more user-friendly, according to a news release provided by the Alaska Department of Law.
Sullivan said the settlement, which she described as Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, goes into effect on Dec. 14.
The agreement follows another settlement last month in which Google agreed to pay the state of Arizona $85 million “for deceptively obtaining users’ location data to make billions of dollars in profit,” reads a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
That state sued Google in May 2020, becoming the first in the country to confront the tech giant over so-called “dark patterns,” which is the term for software designed to manipulate users’ behavior.
“When users turned off their Location History in settings, Google continued to surreptitiously collect their location through other settings such as Web & App Activity and the company used that information to sell ads,” reads a state of Arizona news release. “The software is pre-programmed into Android phones purchased by consumers.”
The state attorneys general became interested in Google’s information-collecting practices after a 2018 Associated Press story that revealed how the company records people’s movements even after they turn off Location History.
“Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the Location History setting, the fact that the Web & App Activity setting existed and also collected location information, and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings,” the state of Alaska news release reads.
Google will be “creating a single, comprehensive information hub that highlights key location settings to help people make informed choices about their data,” according to the blog post.
The company also plans to help users understand why its information-collection practices “helps their Google experience.”
“We’ll provide a new control that allows users to easily turn off their Location History and Web & App Activity settings and delete their past data in one simple flow. We’ll also continue deleting Location History data for users who have not recently contributed new Location History data to their account,” the Google blog post reads.
Attorneys general in Oregon and Nebraska led the settlement negotiations, assisted by Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
The final settlement was joined by Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the news release from the Alaska Department of Law.
Lawsuits from Texas, Indiana, Washington and Washington, D.C. are reportedly pending.