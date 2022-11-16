Google

 Alex Dudar/Unsplash

Attorneys general in 40 states, including Alaska, have pressured Google to disclose more about its location tracking practices in what is described as one of the largest multi-state privacy settlements in history.

“Big tech companies must be transparent about how they collect and use consumer’s data so that consumers can make informed decisions,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said in a prepared statement. “This settlement shows that when companies mislead consumers about how their personal information is collected and used, they will be held accountable.”

