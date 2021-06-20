A now-former member of this year’s Alaska Goldpanner team flew home to Utah Sunday night after testing positive for Covid-19. The player opted to leave the team of his own accord and the team was not aware of his positive test until after his departure.
Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke didn’t identify the player in question, but said that the player in question was tested some time on Sunday. The player’s test results didn’t come back until Monday morning, by which time the player had informed the team he was returning home to Utah. The player is not an employee of the team and is a legal adult, making the organization unable to prevent him from traveling.
According to Lohrke, the player was already aware he had Covid-19 after getting tested outside of the organization. The player never informed the team of his positive test and Lohrke wasn’t made aware of it until after he’d already left by the player’s team mother.
“We found out he’d already tested himself without our knowledge,” said Lohrke. “What we found (when we tested him) was the same result, obviously. Once he tested himself he put the wheels in motion to get out of here after conversations with his dad and family. He mentioned to us that he’d only been home four days after school so it was kind of his exit. It was kind of his means to go home. He didn’t really say a whole lot to the team and it was clear he wanted to go home.”
“He’d mentioned being in touch with his family and the next thing we know we’re getting into evening hours, he’s got a midnight flight and he’s heading to the airport. It was completely something the team didn’t direct at all. He did it on his own with the advice of his parents and that was it. He took the matter into his own hands without us being able to do anything about it and I don’t know if we could’ve. I don’t know that I can detain a 19-year old adult.”
The Goldpanners announced on Monday that their game that evening had been canceled with no explanation given as to why. The team announced Tuesday that they would also be cancelling Tuesday’s game and that both games were called off because of multiple players testing positive for Covid-19. Lohrke said the majority of Monday was spent communicating with health officials, team doctors, team parents and others.
Alaska doesn’t require travelers to be tested for Covid-19. The CDC recommends that those who recently tested positive for Covid-19 not travel.
After receiving news of the positive tests Monday, Lohrke said the team followed all proper guidelines in regard to procedure.
“We jumped in the first day and had a Zoom meeting with over fifty people,” he said. “That involved the entire team, the coaching staff, Dr. (Carey) Keller, Christine from Foundation Health, Dr. Carey, both our trainers, summer parents, player’s families from the lower 48. We had a two hour and forty-five minute Zoom meeting to get our hands around this. We completely took the lead in the medical community and approached it the right way. Anyone who’s going to spin anything differently than that who thinks we approached this from a baseball standpoint rather than a medical standpoint is completely out of line.”
Neither the Alaska Baseball League nor the Goldpanners require their players to be vaccinated. Lohrke said that approximately half of the Goldpanners have been vaccinated at this time.
“Once we get past this period of time when the doctors tell us ‘they’re out of the window so go ahead and get more kids vaccinated’ I don’t think we’re going to get a whole lot of resistance,” said Lohrke
The Goldpanners will play the Everett Merchants Sunday night at 5 p.m.. Monday’s Midnight Sun game is still on as scheduled and will begin play at 10 p.m.. Lohrke said he anticipates the roster will be at full strength for that game.
