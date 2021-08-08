The University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Geophysical Institute celebrated 75 years of scientific research in the Arctic on July 31.
The Geophysical Institute, located in the Elvey Building on UAF’s West Ridge, was established by an Act of Congress on July 31, 1946, to study the aurora borealis. Today, the Institute’s mission has expanded to seeking an understanding of the processes that govern the planet — from Earth’s core to space — with an emphasis on Alaska and the Arctic.
The beginnings
“The idea for the Institute was ... [that] we’ve got a lot of unique situations here for studying high latitude phenomena,” said Charles Deehr, a former GI researcher who was instrumental in starting the auroral forecast. Initially, the GI struggled to receive funding, according to former GI snow and ice researcher Carl Benson. Although the Institute got off to a somewhat rocky start, it became well-known during the International Geophysical Year, an international science experiment which lasted from mid-1957 through the end of 1958. As Deehr put it, the International Geophysical Year “was the shot in the arm that the Geophysical Institute needed.”
Former GI director Roger Smith moved from the United Kingdom to work at the Institute. Smith explained that he decided to apply for a job at the GI in part because of the reputation it gained during the International Geophysical Year. “It was the center of activity related to my field of research,” he said, as well as “a famous place.”
While the aurora was the main impetus for founding the GI, the focus soon expanded. The institute that “started with a little grant from the Carnegie Institute to study the aurora has really broadened out into every field of Earth science,” said Benson.
The GI today
The GI’s lack of a specific focus makes it unique among research institutions.
“We struggle sometimes with a mission statement,” current GI director Robert McCoy said, because they do so many things. Geophysical Institute scientists work in a range of fields, including atmospheric sciences, seismology, geodesy, snow, ice, permafrost, space physics, aeronomy, tectonics, sedimentation, volcanology and remote sensing.
However, the overarching goal is to study the geophysics of the Earth and space with an emphasis on the Arctic. “What we’re about is research,” McCoy explained. About two-thirds of faculty teach, but the emphasis is on research and teaching students how to conduct research.
The GI’s focus is so expensive in part because of its location. The institute’s location and proximity to the Arctic set it apart from other establishments. According to McCoy, one draw of the institute is the ability to “go out and experience” phenomena such as the aurora first hand. The Arctic is “scientifically exciting,” for geophysicists, he explained.
Alaska is an interesting place to conduct research because of the combination of high latitude and geological phenomena, Deehr said. “I like to think of [Alaska] as a big laboratory,” said McCoy, listing several of the state’s unique features. The aurora is a main one, but there are also earthquakes, permafrost, glaciers and sea ice.
Another benefit of the Institute’s location is for gathering satellite data. Both Benson and McCoy noted that Alaska is ideal for solar research because, due to its high latitude, researchers can view orbiting satellites more frequently. For Smith’s work, a benefit of the GI’s high latitude location is that it is possible to study events such as the aurora for 24 hours at a time due to the darkness.
Today, the GI encompasses over 500 permanent field sites across Alaska and employs 363 individuals, including 51 graduate students and 63 faculty. Among the sites are Poker Flats, which is the largest land-based rocket range in the world and the only owned by a university, and the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) site. Earlier this year, the Institute received a $9.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation to establish a new research facility at HAARP to study Earth’s upper atmosphere and geospace.
Collaboration with other entities, ranging from the federal government to rural villages, is extremely important to the GI. “Sharing our laboratory with everyone in the scientific community is what we’re all about,” McCoy said. As one of 14 University Affiliated Research Centers in the U.S., the GI works with the Department of Defense to provide data. Their specific focus is geophysical detection of nuclear proliferation, according to McCoy.
Within Alaska, the institute conducts research across the state. Researchers work with villages to install and monitor instruments, which brings funds into those communities. Locally, the Geophysical Institute also has an important economic impact on Fairbanks, bringing in roughly $50 million annually in research funds, most of which are federal. Furthermore, McCoy said that the GI has recently begun working with industries, which helps to diversify the Alaskan economy.
Not all the work the GI does is strictly research. The institute has a lot of infrastructure, so they are often called upon by the state and federal governments for help. One example McCoy gave is if a Coast Guard sailor is lost in the Arctic, the institute can examine its satellite data and advise the Coast Guard about the best path to reach them.
A non-scientific aspect that has helped the GI to excel is the camaraderie between researchers, Benson said.
“There’s a strong bond between the group,” he explained, adding that “the sense of humor and the fun people we’ve had here has helped bond it together over the years.”
Looking forward
With many climatic changes exacerbated in Arctic latitudes, the work the Geophysical Institute does has become particularly pertinent. As McCoy put it, “what’s been hot lately is climate change.”
Much is changing in the Arctic, particularly along coastlines; the GI is trying to understand these changes, such as melting permafrost and coastal erosion, and what their impact will be.
Climate change presents new and exciting opportunities for the institute. “As interest in the Arctic grows, we’re hoping to be the go-to place,” McCoy said. UAF is already known as the Arctic university, but as interest grows McCoy hopes that more people will come and work with the GI. “We’re definitely cutting edge,” McCoy said, and in some areas, “we are the edge.”
Public celebration
The GI is hosting a public anniversary event from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 21 in front of the Elvey Building. The event will include remarks, hands-on activities at stations, outside tours and the opportunity to speak with Alaska science pioneers.
