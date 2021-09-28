In less than a month, Alaskans will need to dial the 907 area code before all calls, even when placing a local call.
On Oct. 24, Alaska will fully switch to 10-digit dialing, and telecommunications company GCI is on schedule with the transition.
According to GCI spokesperson Josh Edge, the company is “on track with the transition to 10-digit dialing.” The change began about six months ago, on April 24. Calls without the area code will still be connected until Oct. 24, when the switch is finalized. After Oct. 24, however, “What will change is that when you dial a phone number, you’ll need to make sure you dial an area code first, even if that person is right next door,” Edge said.
Edge explained that transition has been a big change for GCI — particularly considering the large number of rural towns they serve — but has gone relatively smoothly.
“It takes a great deal of coordination to make this statewide change in all the communities that we serve,” he said. However, he added, from a technical standpoint the project is relatively straightforward and is progressing well. “We continue to make great progress,” Edge said.
In preparation for the transition, Edge said that GCI encourages Alaskans to check all devices that dial externally to make sure they are programmed to include an area code. All services, automatic dialing equipment or other kinds of equipment that are programmed to complete calls with seven digits will need to be reprogrammed. This includes fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarms, and security systems or gates, among others, according to a fact sheet from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
According to the state commission, the change is part of an effort by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to go to three digit dialing for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The new suicide hotline code, which is 988, will connect to the Lifeline beginning July 16, 2022, similar to the way 911 works. The goal is to make it easier to connect individuals with suicide prevention resources, such as counselors.
To make sure that dialing 988 will reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, more than 80 area codes in 36 states had to transition to 10-digit dialing, according to the FCC.