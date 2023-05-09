Alaska has lobbied for years to build a trans-Alaska natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Southcentral.
But the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation needs $3.1 million to keep the lights on and continue its mission, President Frank Richards said last week.
“That is what keeps the AGDC team moving forward,” Richards said. “It provides for computer services, rent, the heat and lights of our office, and some commodities.”
Richards testified to both the House and Senate finance committees last week on updates regarding the natural gas pipeline, which, if constructed, would deliver natural gas from Prudhoe Bay to Nikiski, where it would be processed into liquified natural gas.
“If the budget does not include this, then yes, we will move out of their offices and we will be laying off our people and putting our projects in boxes,” Richards said Wednesday.
Since 2014, the state has provided the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas Fund with nearly $243 million, according to Legislative Finance Division documents. The fund serves as AGDC’s main source of operating revenue.
That fund lowers to $1.5 million this year if the state doesn’t provide the funding request.
The House budget includes funding for AGDC but remains unallocated in the Senate. Senate leaders highlighted last week it doesn’t intend to leave the state-owned corporation in the dark.
The Biden administration in April greenlighted export of North Slope natural gas to foreign markets, with Japan considered the primary target. But the estimated $39 million project is years away from construction.
The project would also need investors. Nicholas Fulford, senior director of gas and energy transition for GaffneyCline, told the House Finance Committee Wednesday that any project would require additional legislative steps to enable such a project, especially when it comes to any carbon sequestration tax credits.
Nick Szymoniak, ADGC’s new business ventures manager, added the project’s difficulty lies in “its size and complexity.”
Richards requested another $2.5 million in order to meet local match requirements for federal funding. Sen. Lisa Murkowski secured a $4 million grant for the LNG Fund.
“The federal grant is being used specifically for front-end engineering and design,” Richards said.
Overall engineering and design would cost about $150 million, with the goal to secure private investors.
Szymoniak and Richards told the House Finance Committee it partnered with investment firm Goldman Sachs to secure investors to sell 75% equity in the project.
Goldman Sachs, Richards said, set up a “structured capital raise process and leading financial investment engagement.”
Richards added Goldman Sachs would be working on a contingency basis and would not get paid until the capital was raised. AGDC would not pay the firm itself.
In exchange for the 75%, the private investors would provide the $150 million needed to fund the final design prior to construction.
Richards confirmed a question from Rep. Will Stapp (R-Fairbanks) whether AGDC could raise the funds with high confidence.
“Goldman Sachs sees the value in this project and they are bringing high equity value companies and investors to the table,” Richards said. “We are advancing the project and we do have keen interest. Part of that keen interest is them doing due diligence on the project and the state of Alaska.”
