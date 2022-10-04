Gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker highlighted different issues during Monday night’s fisheries debate in Kodiak while also taking aim at Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who chose not to attend the event.

Gara took the hour-long fisheries debate opportunity, hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live on KMXT-FM, to express the need to do something about bycatch. Walker, meanwhile, spoke often about using the best data and “defaulting to science” on a variety of topics.

