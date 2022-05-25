A study by the General Accounting Office on suicides among active duty service members concluded that the military needs to do more to assess risks and find solutions, especially at remote installations like Fort Wainwright.
The military has experienced a 33% increase in suicides among active duty service members since 2016, according to FedWeek.
The GAO noted that five service members at Fort Wainwright died from suicide between May 2018 and March 2019.
The GAO stated the military needs to do more to address challenges for service members serving at remote installations, including in Alaska, where there is extreme weather, isolation and limited access to behavioral health care.
The GAO recommended that the military develop a process for assessing risk factors for suicide and take action to find solutions.
Although the military branches are required to implement suicide prevention programs, the GAO said that the Army, Navy and Marine Corps are not ensuring that those activities are carried out.
“This could leave service members at some installations without access to suicide prevention resources that should be in place,” the GAO stated.
The GAO noted the negative impacts of suicide not only on loved ones but also on troop morale and readiness.
The U.S. Army reported in April that the suicide rate among active duty troops reached its highest level in 2021 since the Great Depression. The rate was 36.1 per 100,000 soldiers.
The suicide rate among young service members in 2020 was more than double the rate for civilians the same age, according to the Defense Department.