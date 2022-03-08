The Alaska Department of Fish and Game Board of Game began its statewide meeting in Fairbanks on Friday. Over the course of the nine-day meeting, the board will discuss and hear public testimony regarding hundreds of proposals and review bear and wolf management policies, which are set to expire at the end of the month.
Of the first four days, two days were devoted to public testimony. Statements touched on a variety of proposals, and there were a few common threads among testifiers.
Trapping
One of the most controversial topics was proposal 199, which impacts trapping in the Matanuska Susitna Borough. The proposition would require that trappers set traps no closer than 50 yards from trails in the area.
Randy Zarnke with the Alaska Trappers Association said the ATA was “strongly opposed” to 199 but will support an amended version. “We feel that this list should be more than sufficient to alleviate user conflict in most popular areas of the Mat-Su Valley.”
However, Zarnke said, “this is still a one-sided solution to a two sided issue.” People who chose to let their pets run unleashed beyond 50 yards “must bear the burden of responsibility” should anything happen. Overall, he said, there needs to be more education about responsible trail usership as well as more effort to compromise put in by other groups.
Bill Mohrwinkel from the Valley Mountain Bikers and Hikers Association, supported the proposal. Mohrwinkel pointed out it is “completely unreasonable” to assume every dog in Alaska will be leashed for the duration of the trapping season. “While it’s unfortunate that we need more regulations, it’s necessary,” Mohrwinkel said.
Sheep hunting
Proposals 135 to 139 would remove the prohibition on spotting sheep with aircraft during sheep season.
Ted Spraker was opposed to removing the restriction. “During the time when sheep numbers are really low, the last thing this board needs to do is to open up a more efficient way to kill rams,” he said.
Tom Kirstein also asked that it be maintained. “The effects … have been working,” Kirstein said, even though pilots do not like it. “There’s a big difference without aircraft flying around.”
Wayne Heimer, on the other hand, supported the proposals about aircraft. He explained that he remembers when the regulation passed. “It was because hunters didn’t want to see anybody else in the mountains.” However, Heimer said, in reality the actual number of incidents where people encounter others is “more a matter of folklore” than an actual problem. “It came about as an emotional response and I don’t think it does any good keeping it,” Heimer said.
Community subsistence hunts
Another proposal that generated pushback was one that would eliminate community subsistence hunts. According to the proposal, community subsistence hunts have “gone away from their original intent of subsistence living.” Instead, the proposal claims, it has become a “free for all for any groups of 25 people.”
Rochelle Adams, who is from the Yukon Flats region, was opposed to doing away with community subsistence hunts. Adams argued that community subsistence hunts are vital to communities for both survival and for cultural continuation. “We don’t need to criminalize our people for feeding our families,” Adams said.
Grant Rebne, representing Alaska Native Regional Corporation Ahtna, agreed. Elimination of the hunt, he said, “would result in the lack of reasonable opportunity.”
Most groups who partake in the hunt, he said, comply with at least six of the eight qualifications. Rather than eliminate the hunt, Rebne said that AFG&G should review the groups that are participating to make sure they qualify with the regulatory definition of community.