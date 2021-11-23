U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced several grants bound for Alaska, including to Interior communities.
Fort Wainwright will receive $31.19 million for Watterson Construction Co. to build a large child development center. Fairbanks International Airport will receive $6.36 million through the FAA for operations, personnel, cleaning and combating the spread of pathogens. Nenana Municipal Airport will be awarded $22,000.
Another $6.2 million is for a research project focused on building community resilience. The award is to the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy (ACCAP), which is affiliated with University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The dollars also include a $10.2 million statewide grant with a tribal set-aside of $7.19 million for home energy assistance. Another statewide grant of $4.95 million is for the Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center.
Here is a partial list of other grants for Alaska projects:
• $20 million: Cordova South Harbor Rebuild.
• $12 million: Nunakauyarmiut Tribe for a trail to Mertarvik.
• $454,343: Yakutat Community Health Center to enhance telemedicine services.
• $520,597: Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. in Bethel for telehealth.
• $50,000: Anchorage Museum Association to develop community relationships, partnerships.
• $49,062: Kake to modernize tribal archives with an online platform.
• $42.12 million: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.