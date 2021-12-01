Freshman state lawmaker Chris Kurka has joined a growing list of candidates to announce they are running for Alaska governor.
Kurka, a GOP House member, announced his bid Monday in a Facebook post. He becomes the sixth candidate in a crowded primary field that includes Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent.
Democrat Les Gara, a retired state lawmaker, and Libertarians Billy Toien and Roman Shevchuk also are seeking the state’s top elective office.
Under Alaska’s new system of ranked-choice voting, all the candidates’ names will appear on the same ballot in the August 2022 primary. The top four vote-getters will advance from the primary to the general election regardless of party affiliation.
While Kurka is the latest candidate to announce his run for governor, he has not registered with the Alaska Division of Elections to make it official.
Candidates have until June 2022 to register so their names can appear on the statewide ballot. Toien and Walker are the only ones who’ve registered.
Here is a quick look at each announced candidate. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order:
• Dunleavy is seeking a second four-year term as Republican governor. Before that, he served in the state Senate from 2013-2018. He also worked as an Alaska teacher, principal and superintendent.
• Gara is a former Democratic state representative who served from 2003-2019. He is an Anchorage restaurant owner and Harvard-trained lawyer who was Alaska assistant attorney general.
• Kurka of Wasilla is former director of Alaska Right to Life. He was elected to his first term as a GOP state representative in 2020. In May 2021, he introduced a bill to criminalize abortion in Alaska.
• Shevchuk is one of two Libertarian candidates to run in the Alaska primary. He describes himself as a second-generation American. His family emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine. He resides in Wasilla.
• Toien is a long-time Libertarian Party activist who has made several runs for governor. He is CEO of Alaska Dirigibles of Anchorage, which makes helium-filled airships for moving goods and supplies.
• Walker, who is not registered with any party, previously served as Alaska’s 11th governor. He was born in Fairbanks and grew up in Delta Junction. He is the only announced candidate from Interior Alaska.