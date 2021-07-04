The free Savage River Shuttle started operations Thursday, running four times a day along the Park Road from the Denali Bus Depot (0.75 mile) to Savage River (15 mile). The free shuttle will help visitors access the Mountain Vista and Savage River areas while avoiding congested parking areas.
A “mini-loop” has been added between Mountain Vista and Savage River before the shuttle returns to Denali Bus Depot for the ease of day hikers using the Savage Alpine and Savage River Loop trails.
A news release from the National Park Service encouraged visitors without vehicles or tour/shuttle bus tickets to “board the shuttle at Denali Visitor Center and ride all the way to Savage River where they can walk the Savage River Loop or the Savage Alpine Trail.” Visitors with vehicles can park at the Mountain Vista Parking area and board the free shuttle to get to Savage River since that parking area fills to capacity early in the mornings.
The Savage River Shuttle will start at the Denali Bus Depot and run four times a day beginning at 9:50 a.m., making stops at the Denali Bus Depot, Denali Visitor Center, Park Headquarters (Kennels), Mountain Vista, Savage Campground and Savage River.
The shuttles will only have two spaces for bicycles and riders will not be able to get rides back on the shuttles. Due to the current CDC guideline mask order regarding public transit, masks are required on the shuttle.
Visit the park’s shuttle page for the full schedule. For up to date information on visiting Denali, see www.nps.gov/dena or download the free NPS app in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
