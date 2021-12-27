Alaska communities will soon have thousands of at-home Covid-19 tests to give away.
Up to 100,000 kits will be sent out across Alaska, with regional public health centers assisting in the distribution.
The state of Alaska’s warehouse has received more than 150,000 rapid test kits, according to media reports.
The Covid tests are expected to be distributed through public health centers, school districts, fire departments and universities. More information will be made available to the public as the distribution system is set up.
President Joe Biden has pledged to distribute 500 million kits through a new initiative that is expected to launch in a few weeks. But Alaska health officials say Alaska already has an adequate supply of test kits.
Alaska, meanwhile, will stop offering free Covid-19 tests at airports, including in Fairbanks, after Jan. 31, 2022.
Free Covid testing is currently available to travelers. The state previously required testing for coronavirus to anyone arriving from out of state. The testing became optional this past spring, as the number of new cases dropped.
More than 6,000 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 after the airport tests were implemented in June 2020.