It was hard to miss Frank Soos when he walked into a room.
“Frank was 6-feet, 5-inches, skinny as a rail, with huge ears, a cookie duster mustache, floppy hair and angular limbs,” wrote Dave Musgrave in a special tribute to his dear friend. “Sort of an Ichabod Crane guy with a baseball cap.”
His presence proffered a kind of quiet intensity, and his soft-spoken Virginia drawl was both evident and mesmerizing.
Soos died unexpectedly Aug. 18 in a solo bicycle accident in Maine, where he and his wife Margo Klass spend a couple months every summer and fall. The news shattered friends in Fairbanks and throughout Alaska, who knew him as a dedicated teacher, a prolific writer, an athlete and a friend.
“It’s mind numbing and crushing emotionally,” said his wife, from Maine. “He was my most beloved, and the most creative collaborator I’ve ever had. Our partnership as a couple is one thing, but creative collaboration is quite another.”
She said a memorial service will be planned in Fairbanks for sometime in the future.
Alaska artist Kesler Woodward and Frank Soos met in undergraduate school and have been best friends since.
“We have had long lunches together, every Wednesday morning over 30 years,” Woodward said, via satellite phone from Camp Denali where he is guest lecturer for the week. “We talk about books, we talk about politics, our lives, and we solve the problems of the world.”
“So much of the last 40 years has been wrapped up in talking to Frank, I’m just bereft,” he added. “Frank was the best teacher I’ve ever known. He was as principled a human being as anyone I’ve ever known.”
The two friends collaborated on two books.
“I just can’t even imagine what its going to be like not being with him,” Woodward said. “It still hasn’t sunk in that he’s gone.”
Soos was the Alaska Writer Laureate in 2016 and used that tenure to promote other Alaska writers. According to Musgrave, “His short stories were quirky: some humorous, some poignant and some disturbing.”
He was devoted to teaching the art of the essay and his dedication to students was well known. Some of his students became well known Alaska writers, including Sherry Simpson and Eva Saulitis (both now deceased), Clarice Dickess, Jennifer Brice, Barbara Hood, Carolyn Kremers and Seth Kantner.
At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Soos and fellow writer and colleague Peggy Shumaker ran the creative writing program. They once passed out surveys to students, asking which writers the audience would like to see come to the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Some of the requests were for writers like William Faulkner and Eudora Welty.
“Great writers, for sure,” Peggy Shumaker said. “But they’re dead.”
So the two colleagues dreamed up the Dead Writers event, a fundraiser to support bringing living writers to Fairbanks.
“People dress up as their favorite dead writer and read a brief passage from that writer’s work,” Shumaker said. “It was a hit, and it’s still happening.”
Normally, that kind of silliness was not Soos’s cup of tea, she noted.
“But he really believed that young writers benefit from talking with other writers,” she said. “So he went to Value Village, found a housedress and some old-time eyeglasses and a wig. He dressed up as Flannery O’Connor and read a passage from ‘A Good Man Is Hard To Find.’”
“Picture Frank, all gangly elbows, bending to the mic to deliver Flannery’s words in his West Virginia hill country drawl,” she recalled. “He didn’t shave off his mustache. He wore his Sorels. It was perfect.”
He often collaborated with other artists, including his good friend Kesler Woodward, his colleague Shumaker and his talented wife Margo, a renowned bookmaker.
Soos was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed backpacking, rafting and bicycling. He was an active participant in the Nordic Ski Club in Fairbanks and skied his age in kilometers every year on the day after Christmas at Birch Hill.
Longtime friend Susan Sugai told KUAC FM 89.9’s Robert Hannon that if Soos wasn’t participating in races, he was volunteering at races, handing out bibs or timing races. He knew people participated, trying to improve individually, and he helped document that.
He was a well-known writer in Alaska, but he was modest about his accomplishments, even self-deprecating and introspective.
Shumaker noted in an interview with Hannon that Soos wrote for decades with very little recognition, then suddenly he had two books at once.
“What he did always, in good times and bad, he kept plucking away,” she said.
“His dry wit was incisive,” Musgrave said. “His knowledge of the world of politics and pop culture was broad and deep. He could name and give anecdotes about the most obscure members of rock bands and sports teams.”
Dinners with Frank and Margo involved long discussions about personal and cultural issues.
“He often started discussions with ‘Musgrave, it’s like this ... ’ with his hands in front of him like he was going to hand you a basketball, and his chin cocked to one side like he was trying to listen to his shoulder,” Musgrave said.
He touched many lives of many different people.
“I’ve been thinking about what Frank would have written as an obituary,” Musgrave wrote in his tribute this week. “Well we have a hint, because he wrote about it in an essay on winter solstice: ‘Tomorrow, the day you read this fellow writer, the Fairbanks day will be four seconds longer. In all our rushing around, we may fail to notice that little bit of new light. But it’ll be there.’
“Still, I find it difficult not to think on those I know and love who’ve been hit hard by events in their lives that make it hard to live as they might wish, or even to continue to live. Yet even at the worst times, we live, live as we’re able, live as only we can. ‘More light’: those were said to be Goethe’s last words. They needn’t be a valediction, though. Instead, let’s think of them as a wish for everything that can happen in the coming light.”