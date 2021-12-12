Chief Justice Daniel E. Winfree of the Alaska Supreme Court announced the re-appointment of four presiding judges on Wednesday.
The chief justice annually appoints a presiding judge for each of Alaska’s four judicial districts. In addition to regular judicial duties, the presiding judge has the administrative responsibility to review the trial court’s operations and work with the court administrator to ensure efficient administration of the district.
The following presiding judges were re-appointed:
First Judicial District: Judge Amy Mead was appointed to the superior court in Juneau in 2018. She earned her undergraduate degree from Boston University and law degree from Tulane Law School. Originally from the East Coast, Mead moved to Alaska in 1996 to serve as a superior court law clerk in Ketchikan.
Second Judicial District: Judge Paul A. Roetman was appointed to the superior court in 2010. He earned his undergraduate degree from University of Alaska, Anchorage and law degree from Regent University School of Law. Roetman moved to Alaska in 1972 and has lived in Kotzebue for 15 years.
Third Judicial District: Judge William F. Morse was appointed to the superior court in Anchorage in 2002. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and law degree from Lewis and Clark School of Law. He worked as an assistant public defender, assistant attorney general, and associate general counsel for the IBEW Local 1547.
Fourth Judicial District: Judge Terrance P. Haas was appointed to the superior court in Bethel in 2018. He earned his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and law degree from Roger Williams University. He practiced as a public defender in Bethel for 10 years and as supervisor of a region including the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and Bristol Bay.