The winter season for the Fortymile caribou herd opened last Wednesday, and hunters were out in force over the weekend. In two days, four hunters were issued citations for illegal hunting practices. Three men were written up for taking caribou outside of the hunt area, and an additional man was cited for shooting an animal on the roadway.
On Sunday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers cited North Pole resident Nicholas Lehr for taking a caribou in a closed season. An investigation found that Lehr harvested a caribou near mile 95 of the Elliott Highway, which is about 23 miles outside of the RC867 hunt area. Lehr was given a criminal misdemeanor citation and is set to appear in court on Dec. 14.
Two Chugiak teenagers were cited by Coldfoot-based wildlife troopers on Saturday for illegally taking a pair of caribou. Troopers stopped a white Toyota truck near the Colorado Creek Trailhead and found that Gabriel Dobson, 19, and Dalton Borton, 18, had each taken a caribou near mile 100 of the Elliott Highway. The season closed on Sept. 21 in the area, and Dobson and Borton were issued criminal misdemeanor summons for taking a caribou in a closed season. Both the carcasses and the rifle used were seized by law enforcement.
Troopers cited Joshua Crawford of Salcha on Saturday after an investigation revealed that Crawford had shot an animal on the Steese Highway. Per Alaska Department of Fish and Game hunting regulations “state law prohibits shooting on, from, or across a road.” Crawford was issued a citation and bail was set at $300.
The three caribou taken by Lehr, Dobson and Borton were all seized by troopers. According to ADF&G regulations, unlawfully harvested animals are property of the state. The meat, unless it is being held as evidence, is typically donated to charitable organizations.
The RC867 hunt area is divided into four zones. The bag limit for the Fortymile winter hunt is 2,500 caribou and currently all zones are open. However, zones may close by emergency order if individual quotas are met.
For more information, call the Fortymile Hotline at 907-267-2310.