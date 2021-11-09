Foundation Health Partners deactivated its crisis standards of care protocol, the medical group announced Tuesday.
The return to the lower-level of contingency care at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, which was effective as of Nov. 3, was made as hospital resources are relieved due to declining hospitalization rates. Covid-19 hospitalizations were at a record high in Alaska last month but have begun to fall both statewide and in Fairbanks over the past few weeks.
Crisis standards of care were in effect in Fairbanks for more than a month. FHP moved to the higher level of care on Oct. 1 due to “a critical shortage of resources.” For 56 consecutive days — from Sept. 7 to Nov. 1 — more than 20% of admitted patients at FMH were Covid positive. For medical providers, 20% is the marker of extreme stress.
“The surge of Covid that we were experiencing was dangerous — the worst it’s been,” FHP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angelique Ramirez said. At times, up to 40% of inpatients at FMH were Covid patients, a rate Ramirez said was distressing. “We were definitely feeling it,” she said of the resource strain.
Ramirez said there was not necessarily a set plan as to when to deactivate crisis standards of care but that the decision was made when hospital resources were no longer extremely stressed.
The decision to both activate and deactivate crisis standards of care was based on hospital capacity and the ability to care for and treat patients. Ramirez explained that the hospital instated crisis care based on three main factors: the ability to transfer patients, the capacity to care for patients and the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments. FHP then deactivated it when those factors were no longer problems.
“We can now admit anyone,” Ramirez said, and there is no longer a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments.
The factors tracked closely with hospitalization rates, according to Ramirez. When Covid admissions dropped below 20%, “all factors started easing up,” she said. At that point, deactivating crisis standards of care “ just made sense,” she said.
As of Tuesday, 14% of patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital tested positive for Covid. This is approximately a 50% decrease from two weeks ago. Lower numbers, in turn, have increased capacity at FMH as well as the hospital’s ability to transfer patients to other facilities if necessary.
There are three levels of care within health care systems: conventional, contingency and crisis. The crisis standards of care means that hospital resources are stretched so thin that not all patients are able to receive care. FMH was also forced to keep caring for patients that they would typically transfer for further care.
Contingency standards of care, Ramirez explained, “is different from everyday business, but feels the same to patients.” Specifically, hospitals utilize resources and staff differently. For example, FMH currently has FEMA staff that were brought in with a shortened training period, which typically would not be the case.
FMH has been in contingency care since the start of the pandemic, with the exception of the past month.
Ramirez anticipates that FMH is “quite a ways” from returning to standard level of care. This will occur when the hospital has sufficient staff (meaning they will not be dependent on FEMA) and when case rates are lower in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, she said.
Ramirez is hopeful that FMH will not need to reinstate crisis standards, but acknowledged that this is a possibility as long as the vaccination rate in the FNSB is low.
“We’re not out of the woods,” Ramirez said, adding that “We know that transmission rates can change quickly.”
Although cases are displaying a downward trend, Alaska continues to have the highest case rate in the nation. FHP encourages Fairbanksans to remain vigilant to keep transmission rates down. “Every person that masks up or gets vaccinated makes a difference in the numbers,” Ramirez said.
“We’re still at risk, we’re still in the pandemic,” Ramirez said, but, she added, “we can see the path forward.”