Fort Wainwright’s main gate on Gaffney Road and visitor center will be closed starting June 2, as work is done to improve security, make road repairs and better manage traffic flow.
Fort Wainwright’s Lazelle Gate will be open for inbound traffic only and a visitor center will be located there. Commercial and visitor access will be managed and processed at this location on a round-the-clock basis.
The Richardson Highway Gate will handle outbound traffic Monday through Friday. However, motorists will not be allowed to enter through the Richardson Gate.
Fort Wainwright advises that while crews are setting up and doing the construction work processing time for visitors to the base may increase.
Various access routes and gate operating hours are subject to change.
Equipment to make improvements at the main gate are expected to be moved to the area starting Monday, May 24. One lane of traffic will be shut down during off-peak hours for commuters.
The construction work is not expected to be finished until sometime in October.
The main gate improvements are being done to Army standards and include the following:
Improvements to Visitor Center parking;Changes to commercial vehicle parking;Updates to electrical power capabilities;Repairs to road surfaces;Modernizing traffic flow and safety.Updates on the construction work will be posted to Fort Wainwright’s Facebook page.
Construction is scheduled to be completed prior to the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities launching unrelated intersection improvements in the area next year.
In 2022, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will undertake work to improve the intersection at Gaffney Road, Airport Way, Richardson Highway and Steese Highway.
Fort Wainwright will finish its work and re-open the main gate prior to the state road work.
The total population at Fort Wainwright, including the workforce, is estimated at 15,000. Fort Wainwright is located within Fairbanks North Star Borough.
