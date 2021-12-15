A 21-year old Fort Wainwright soldier was found dead in his off-base home on Dec. 8. Specialist Hunter Trey Stafford was an aircraft powerplant repairer with the 1st Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, according to a statement from the U.S. Army Alaska.
Originally from Mumford, Tennessee, Stafford joined the Army in January 2019 and was stationed at Fort Wainwright since September 2019. He trained at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Eustis, Virginia, before reporting to Alaska.
“Hunter was a valuable member of the Arctic Attack Team and worked extremely hard as one of the battalion's aircraft engine repairers,” said 1/25th Aviation Commander Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Carlsen.
Stafford received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army service Ribbon.
The death is under investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the Army Criminal Division.
Stafford’s death is one of several among Alaska Army soldiers in the past few months. Most recently, two soldiers — one at Fort Wainwright and one at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson — died in unrelated incidents just days apart on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.