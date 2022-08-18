Helicopters and personnel from Fort Wainwright are conducting a training exercise on the North Slope this month.
Two UH-60 Black Hawks and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, along with 25 support personnel, are staging at the Deadhorse Airport for roughly 10 days, from Wednesday through Aug. 26. The focus of the activity by the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright will be on an area of the North Slope east of Deadhorse.
U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief Officer John Pennell explained that the training is an aspect of the unit’s “ongoing readiness training for flying missions in/around Alaska.” The goal is to “increase the reach of the 1-52nd Aviation Regiment beyond Interior Alaska and to focus on long-range organic logistics to support flight companies” on expeditionary deployment tasks, the statement reads.
The expeditionary deployment tasks include deploying helicopters and crews to Deadhorse and conducting tasks such as maintenance and crew support. To do so, the personnel are practicing sling load and long-range flight operations around Prudhoe Bay, according to a statement from the U.S. Army Alaska.
The unit is tasked with supporting the 11th Airborne Division in Alaska, which includes the North Slope. The training, Pennell said, “helps them expand their capabilities and knowledge of flying in Arctic conditions and locations.”
