Helicopters and personnel from Fort Wainwright are conducting a training exercise on the North Slope this month.

Two UH-60 Black Hawks and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, along with 25 support personnel, are staging at the Deadhorse Airport for roughly 10 days, from Wednesday through Aug. 26. The focus of the activity by the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright will be on an area of the North Slope east of Deadhorse.

