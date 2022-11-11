Former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist Brian Lowell Nash II was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and to give up $47,000 in illegal earnings for his role in a 2019 bribery scheme involving Defense Department contracts.
Nash pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and acceptance of bribes by a public official and was sentenced. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline imposed the sentence this week.
Spouses Ryan Dalbec and Riahnna Nadem owned Best Choice Construction LLC, a construction company and government contractor. They offered Nash over $460,000 in bribe payments in 2019 in exchange for confidential bidding information to win construction contracts for U.S. Department of Defense projects at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Nash laundered about $47,000 through family members.
“The defendants committed multiple overt acts in furtherance of the bribery conspiracy, and between March and October 2019 Dalbec, Nadem and Nash laundered payments and proceeds from the bribery scheme to conceal their unlawful activities,” the department’s release stated.
“My office is committed to protecting the integrity of the Department of Defense (DoD) procurement system in Alaska,” said U.S Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “This case demonstrates our resolve, along with our law enforcement partners, to bring to justice those who subvert the DoD contracting process for their own gain. This sentence sends a strong message that bribery and fraud will be met with serious consequences.”
“In a severe violation of the public’s trust, the defendant chose to line his own pockets at the expense of taxpayers, and undermined the government’s competitive contracting practices,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI will continue to investigate and disrupt such schemes and hold accountable those who seek to use taxpayer dollars for private gain.”
Dalbec and Nadem pleaded guilty to felonies and will be sentenced at the end of 2022.
