A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist Brian Lowell Nash II was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and to give up $47,000 in illegal earnings for his role in a 2019 bribery scheme involving Defense Department contracts.

Nash pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and acceptance of bribes by a public official and was sentenced. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline imposed the sentence this week.

