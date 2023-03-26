In court
Dreamstime/TNS

ANCHORAGE — Former Alaska State Trooper Vance Peronto was convicted today of one count of second-degree attempted sexual abuse of a minor. The trial lasted a little over two weeks, and the jury deliberated for approximately two and a half days before returning a guilty verdict. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on two counts of possession of child pornography. Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson presided over the trial in Anchorage.

A sentencing date is forthcoming. At sentencing, Peronto will face between two and 12 years in custody. His mandatory minimum sentence, absent referral to a three-judge panel or mitigation, is four years with two years suspended, followed by five years of probation.

