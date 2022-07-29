A Delta Junction man is suing Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc. on allegations of promoting him to a salaried position to avoid paying him overtime, overworking him with non-managerial tasks until he collapsed with a heart attack and then denying him worker’s compensation.
Dale Penney started working at the Fairbanks store as a sales associate in October 2020, and six months later he was promoted to fishing manager, according to court records. On July 8, 2021, his workday began at 4:30 a.m. with unloading freight. At 11:30 a.m., he asked to go home because he was not feeling well. His supervisor “categorically refused,” according to the court complaint. Not long after, Penney collapsed and an ambulance was called.
Penney, who was born in 1958, holds that his boss discriminated against him, giving him extra work due to his age. He had a younger supervisor and worked as many as 100 hours a week, according court records.
He is asking for a $216,140 award, including past and future wages and unpaid overtime, plus unknown punitive damages, compensation for pain and suffering and attorneys fees. The case is in U.S. District Court.
“The hours in excess of 40 a week and manual labor was required of plaintiff for defendant to avoid paying overtime to hourly workers,” reads a court complaint on behalf of Penney and signed by Anchorage attorney William A. Earnhart of Birch Horton Bittner & Cherot.
Sportsman’s Warehouse offered a one-word response to most of the charges — “deny” — and called for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice, according to the company’s response filed in federal court three weeks ago.
“Plaintiff’s damages, if any, were proximately caused by his own actions,” reads the July 7, 2022, count filing signed by Anchorage attorney Laura Farley, managing partner at Farley and Graves, who is representing Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc.
No trial date has yet been set for the case, which was transferred from state court, where Penney originally filed a complaint in December of 2021, at the request of Sportsman’s Warehouse, which is headquartered in Utah.
As fishing manager, Penney’s salary was reportedly $44,512 annually or $21.40 an hour. He claims he routinely worked in excess of 40 hours a week.
“General Manager [Morgan] Shoemaker required plaintiff to unload freight and perform other non-managerial jobs, as a majority of his duties,” the complaint reads.
Less than a month after the heart attack, Penney reportedly returned to the store ready to work but with restrictions on bending, lifting and climbing stairs.
Sportsman’s Warehouse reportedly failed to evaluate whether Penney could perform his duties as fishing manager with accommodations.
The retailer maintains that Penney “resigned thereby causing his own lost income,” according to the court filings.
