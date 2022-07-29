Rabinowitz Courthouse

The Rabinowitz Courthouse in downtown Fairbanks.

A Delta Junction man is suing Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc. on allegations of promoting him to a salaried position to avoid paying him overtime, overworking him with non-managerial tasks until he collapsed with a heart attack and then denying him worker’s compensation.

Dale Penney started working at the Fairbanks store as a sales associate in October 2020, and six months later he was promoted to fishing manager, according to court records. On July 8, 2021, his workday began at 4:30 a.m. with unloading freight. At 11:30 a.m., he asked to go home because he was not feeling well. His supervisor “categorically refused,” according to the court complaint. Not long after, Penney collapsed and an ambulance was called.

