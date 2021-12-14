The former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund said that "it remains to be seen" whether the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund director Angela Rodell will impact the stability or growth of the $80 billion investment fund.
Simon Johnson, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said Monday that the 50-year-old Alaska Permanent Fund has been a model of best practices among state and national sovereign wealth funds, and that the role of the chief executive officer is “very important.”
“The best practice in governance is not to have any political interference in order to continue to generate high-level returns with appropriate risks,” Johnson said.
“We will have to wait to see as more details come out about the reason for the change and the signals that it sends to those who remain [at the corporation]. It doesn’t seem like anyone has a clear picture,” Johnson said.
Under Rodell, the Permanent Fund grew by more than 60% since 2015, consistently beating benchmarks set by the board of trustees. “I don’t know of any other state-level equivalent to the Alaska Permanent Fund with such large funds,” Johnson said, adding that the Alaska Permanent Fund's value is more comparable to the nation-owned investment funds of Norway, China and Singapore.
Gov. Dunleavy: 'Complete confidence'
In Anchorage, Gov. Mike Dunleavy expressed “complete confidence” in the corporation's board of trustees, which voted 5-1 last week to fire Rodell, effective immediately and with no explanation.
Dunleavy told reporters at a press conference that he learned about Rodell's departure at the same time that the press and public did. A public statement was posted by the trustees to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. website.
Rodell's dismissal “was a decision made by the board" that oversees management of the multi-billion-dollar fund, Dunleavy said. "I have confidence in the structure of the Permanent Fund and look forward to hopefully another great year."
The six-member board of trustees serve as appointees of the governor.
But Rep. Andy Josephson, an Anchorage Democrat, said this week that he wants to change how future trustees are named to the board.
Josephson said he plans to introduce a bill that would establish a hiring board with seats allocated to legislators, as well as the governor, for appointments.
Under his bill, the governor, Senate president, House speaker, and each minority body would have a selection on the hiring board. The goal is to diffuse the influence of any single board member, he said.
“I am trying to create separation so there are more fingers on ultimate selection of the board of trustees,” Josephson said in a phone interview.
The board's current make-up creates the impression that members are acting as an “an arm of the governor,” Josephson said.
The five trustees who voted to terminate Rodell were appointed by Dunleavy. The only trustee who is not a Dunleavy appointee opposed the measure.
Voting to oust Rodell were attorney Craig Richards, board chair; Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, vice chair; former state lawmaker Steve Rieger; Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige; and Ethan Schutt, vice president of Bristol Bay Native Corp.
Bill Moran voted against the measure. Appointed in 2018 by former Gov. Bill Walker, Moran is finishing out a four-year term.
Josephson noted that Rodell advocated for conservative stewardship of the fund, as Dunleavy sought to overdraw the fund by $3 billion.
In August, Dunleavy had proposed drawing $3 billion more than planned from the Permanent Fund to cover costs for the next few years. The $3 billion from the Permanent Fund would act as "a bridge" for several years, he said, while legislators decided new revenue sources.