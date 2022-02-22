A former substitute teacher in Kivalina was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for soliciting sex and nude photos from underage girls at the school where he worked.
Jason Knox, 23, pleaded guilty last September in Fairbanks U.S. District Court to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. The remaining seven counts related to the abuse were dismissed as part of the agreement.
In September 2019, several underage girls at McQueen School in Kivalina reported to a teacher that Knox had asked them to meet with him and send nude photos, according to an affidavit signed by Jolene Goeden, an FBI special agent. Knox began working at the school in 2018. Kivalina is a village of about 450 residents in the Northwest Arctic Borough.
Knox used social media and text messages to communicate with the 10 female victims, who ranged in age from 11 to 16. He would ask the minors to send him nude photos and meet up for sex, according to court documents. Knox sent sexually explicit photos to several of the underage girls.
He admitted that he was particularly attracted to young girls “because it was easier to get them to have sex” and knew it was both illegal and wrong, according to the affidavit.
“Child predators like Knox are every parent’s nightmare,” said John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska. “Fortunately, this sentence will protect the community for years to come. I commend our prosecutor, the FBI and the Alaska State Troopers for their excellent work in securing this conviction and sentence.”
The FBI and Alaska State Troopers investigated the case as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Knox faces a maximum fine of $250,000. He will complete 10 years of supervised release upon his release from prison.