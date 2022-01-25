Steven H. Downs was “in and out” of his college girlfriend’s room on the night that Sophie Sergie was brutally raped, stabbed and shot at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 28 years ago, the defendant’s former girlfriend testified Tuesday.
Kate Lee, who dated Downs for three years beginning in April 1993, testified Tuesday in Fairbanks Superior Court that she had been up late drinking and watching movies with friends in her dormitory room on the fourth floor of Bartlett Hall on the evening of April 25, 1993.
“I remember Steve was in and out,” she said. “I don’t remember specifically how much time he spent in my room that night, but it doesn’t seem like it was for long periods.”
Lee said she was confident that Downs left her room periodically throughout the night because another male student kissed her around 3 a.m. which “would not have happened had he been there,” she said.
Downs, 47, of Auburn, Maine, is charged with sexual assault and murder in connection with the death of Sergie, 20, of Pitkas Point, on April 26, 1993. He was arrested in 2019 and extradited to Alaska after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that reportedly matched DNA from the crime scene.
Downs appeared in court Tuesday and appeared to be taking notes and listening attentively to Lee’s testimony.
When questioned by lead prosecutor Jenna Gruenstein, Lee said that she had seen Downs use a firearm one time over the course of their three-year relationship. She recalled that the pair went target shooting at a field near the university in spring 1993.
“He had this little .22 pistol and he wanted to go out and target shoot so I went with him,” she said. Lee said she was unsure if Downs had owned the gun or was borrowing the weapon from a friend.
Investigators said Sergie was shot in the head with a .22-caliber gun, stabbed in the cheek and eye multiple times, gagged with a ligature, and sexually assaulted.
James McCann, the now-retired trooper who was in charge of the investigation, testified Tuesday that his unit was short staffed at the time and had no substantive leads after the discovery of Sergie’s body.
“Things were very quiet on the case,” he said.
Barry Wilson, a former trooper that was present for Sergie’s autopsy, said that investigators seized multiple hairs from Sergie’s buttocks, hip and shoulder blade and collected DNA evidence from her genitals during the autopsy.
Wilson’s testimony will continue Wednesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse. The trial is expected to last six weeks.