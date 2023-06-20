Jessica Spayd

A former Eagle River advanced nurse practitioner was sentenced to 30 years Thursday for illegally prescribing opioids causing the deaths of five people.

According to a news release from the District of Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 52-year-old Jessica Joyce Spayd on Oct. 27, 2022, of five counts of illegal drug distribution that resulted in death, as well as one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise.

