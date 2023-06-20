A former Eagle River advanced nurse practitioner was sentenced to 30 years Thursday for illegally prescribing opioids causing the deaths of five people.
According to a news release from the District of Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted 52-year-old Jessica Joyce Spayd on Oct. 27, 2022, of five counts of illegal drug distribution that resulted in death, as well as one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise.
Spayd prescribed and dispensed 4.5 million dosages of opioids between 2014 to 2019, including fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone and hydromorphone. She combined prescriptions for opioids with prescriptions for other drugs like valium and muscle relaxers, increasing the chances of overdose death. Spayd disregarded her patient’s medical histories, risk factors, past overdoses, symptoms, and pleas to reduce their doses, and ignored warnings from patient’s family members, pharmacists, medical providers, and insurance companies.
United States District Judge Joshua M. Kindred sentenced Spayd to 30 years. She was also ordered to forfeit $117,000 in unlawful proceeds.
Kindred emphasized the trust that society places in medical practitioners like Spayd, and remarked that “when [practitioners] fail in their responsibilities, [they] can do far greater harm than the drug dealer on the street corner.”
Kindred said that Spayd knew she was killing people and kept doing it for nearly two decades.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Spayd may have caused or contributed to the deaths of 20 people through drug overdoses.
“She was a serial killer with a ‘poison pen,’” Tansey stated. “...She sanctioned (and supplied) lethal levels of drugs for her patients, day after day, year after year, under the shroud of a prescribing license, assuring them that it was safe and necessary. In the process, she abused her authority and violated her oath as a medical professional, prescribing higher doses per patient than any other prescriber in Alaska during the charging period.”
“Medical practitioners who abuse their positions of trust by supplying millions of opioids for no legitimate medical purpose wreak havoc on our community,” U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker said. “Let this sentence send a clear message to any other medical practitioners considering similar conduct in Alaska: our office and law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to investigate and prosecute these cases, and you will be punished severely.”
“Ms. Spayd betrayed the trust of her profession, those under her care, and her community by prescribing a staggering amount of opioids along with other powerful narcotics,” Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division, said. “This lengthy sentence emphasizes the seriousness of Ms. Spayd’s actions and should be seen as deterrent to those who aim to bring harm to our communities.”
Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office said that Spayd abused her dispensing authority and fueled the opioid epidemic.
“This investigation and subsequent prosecution was about seeking justice for the victims and their families, and holding Spayd accountable for her destructive and lethal crimes. With Spayd’s abuse linked to a significant loss of life, this sentence will undoubtedly have a direct public safety impact on our community.”
