Former Fairbanks Police Chief Nancy Reeder, who left her job last year, now says she was asked to resign.
Previously, Reeder cited “personal reasons” for leaving; earlier this week, she reported it was a “resignation under duress” after working in unfavorable conditions.
“I was asked to resign, or the mayor would terminate me,” Reeder wrote in response to News-Miner questions.
Reeder, who stayed in the role of Fairbanks police chief for 15 months, said that in the months prior to her resignation, she was also “treated differently” as a woman and heard inappropriate remarks from city employees and coworkers.
“During a phone call with the Chief of Staff Meeks, he told me to ‘put some lipstick on and be nice,’” she said. “Other comments made to me by the mayor during my time in Fairbanks were sexual in nature, inappropriate and harassing.”
City officials did not confirm Reeder’s statements.
“The city adamantly denies that Ms. Reeder was mistreated by FPD staff or city administration during her tenure,” City Communications Director Teal Soden wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
Soden said that Reeder’s performance and conduct while she was police chief are confidential personnel matters, and the city has a legal obligation to maintain that confidentiality. She added that the city would be open to discussing details of what happened during the time Reeder was chief if Reeder signed a legal form releasing her personnel records. Reeder refused to sign the form.
Reeder's resignation
The first and only woman serving as chief of the Fairbanks Police Department, Reeder stayed in that role for 15 months, abruptly leaving the job last summer and citing “personal reasons” for resignation.
The day she resigned, she said she came to Meeks’ office upon his request and discovered that her City Hall access card had been deactivated. Reeder said that Meeks gave her a resignation letter to sign in the presence of City Attorney Paul Ewers.
“(Meeks) said he was sorry to do this, but the mayor wanted my resignation,” Reeder wrote.
Refusing to sign the letter right away, she said she asked for some time to think about the decision and consult her union and attorney. She said she was denied that opportunity as well as an explanation why the mayor wanted her to leave.
“He never called me, asked to meet with me, and never told me he was dissatisfied or wanted me to take a different direction,” she wrote. “In fact, one week prior to all of this, he told me he was happy he had me as chief.”
Joining the Fairbanks Police Department
Reeder, who previously worked as a police lieutenant in Anchorage for about 35 years and served in the Air National Guard and Air Force, was hired by the city of Fairbanks in spring 2019. She was chief from June 2019 through the end of September 2020.
“I was excited at the opportunity to come to Fairbanks and share my law enforcement experiences with a department I had heard so many great things about,” Reeder wrote.
When City Mayor Jim Matherly chose Reeder in 2019, he told the News-Miner he felt Reeder was the right person for the job.
“Reeder brings with her a wealth of very long experience with APD,” Matherly said then. “I was just very impressed with her resume and her years of serving the Anchorage community. That’s what really led me to choose her.”
Upon starting the new role, Reeder said Meeks and Hiring and Recruitment Director Angela Foster-Snow told her “that there was a deeply entrenched ‘good ol’ boy culture’ within the police department,” and, even though it won’t be easy, “they needed someone from outside the police department to address and dismantle that culture.”
“I knew I would be facing challenges and had been hand-selected by the mayor and City Council to start that process of growth and change,” Reeder said. “I believed in that process enough that I uprooted my life in Anchorage and moved to a town where I knew only a handful of people. What I did not expect was to be blindsided, bullied and ultimately removed for doing my job.”
Criticism toward Reeder
To evaluate various challenges in the police department, the city invited an outside contractor in July 2020 to hold sensing sessions.
“The focus of the sessions was to give FPD employees an opportunity to be heard and to capture issues and ideas for improving workplace relationships and expanding the FPD image in the community,” Soden wrote. “The sensing sessions were initiated due to concerns about FPD morale, and the final report reflected the perceptions and opinions of the FPD workforce.”
The final report — a copy of which was anonymously delivered to the News-Miner in March 2021 — highlighted various issues within the department and includes criticism toward Reeder.
For example, the report states that some officers found Reeder unapproachable and oftentimes absent from the office, adding that “it was 2 ½ months after her arrival before some officers met the new chief.”
Reeder said that while she disagreed with how the evaluation was conducted, she did learn from it about areas she could improve as a leader, with visibility being one of them.
“One of the takeaways for me was the importance of being more visible to the troops, regardless of how full my calendar may be,” she said. “Much of my time there was spent dealing with internal matters and then Covid, and while those were crucial, I should have walked around and chatted more often.”
While she was absent during a pre-approved personal leave and, as other city department heads, worked from home during Covid, she said she stayed accessible via phone and Zoom. She also implemented regular meetings for command staff and everyone in the department “to have an open forum for questions or concerns.”
Another criticism about Reeder was her decision to move her office from the ground floor where officers work and install a “bunker door” to limit access to the room. She responded that “the decision to move offices was made in order to house all the patrol lieutenants in a space together,” instead of working in two separate “areas with no place to meet other than a conference room.”
Other criticisms toward Reeder highlighted in the report stated that she prioritized external hires over internal ones. Reeder responded that she hired a female lieutenant from another agency at the time when there was no one in the sergeant ranks with any tenure as a supervisor to be promoted to lieutenant.
The report also stated Reeder “Imposed large organization design and increased the administrative burden” by asking for more use of force reviews and records for expendable gear.
Reeder responded that “increased administrative burden for sergeants and supervisors” is needed to ensure officers properly adhere to policy and procedures, and that citizen complaints are investigated.
“Training records, equipment records — all of that needed to be shored up,” she said. “The department was sorely lacking in proper review and documentation on their use of force.”
Male-dominated culture at the police department
Overall, Reeder said it was challenging for her to work in the department as a woman.
“I believe that much of what I endured had more to do with my gender rather than my position,” she said.
To bring more examples of remarks her coworkers made, she said that during one of the supervisor meetings, a sergeant told her she wasn’t a “real cop” and therefore he could take her police car and place her in an old drug seizure vehicle instead.
“I can assure you this would never have been said to a male chief,” she said.
The Fairbanks Police Department is predominantly male. Out of 34 police officers currently employed with the department, only three are women.
During the history of the department, only two female officers were promoted, and “prior to that, all the females were officers and retired in that status,” Police Chief Ron Dupee said earlier last month. To address the issue, he said the city is working to improve the promotional process, “using assessment centers rather than the traditional written tests.”
Reeder said that “a culture at FPD dictates that sworn (police officers, not support personnel) officers should be primarily male,” and “the lack of female promotions is somewhat steeped in the fact that there are few female officers in the department ... who don’t tend to stay in the department for long.”
While Reeder said she and the city worked to implement a new process for recruitment to ensure FPD’s hiring was diverse, fair and consistent, she felt like she was hitting a wall when trying to address her own mistreatment.
“I was faced with a situation where I was constantly undermined by the very command staff that was charged with managing to facilitate that transition,” she said. “The system that I was asked to dismantle was allowed to continue by city hall leadership, the same people who told me they wanted it dismantled. This destabilized the police department and the changes necessary to change the culture.”
