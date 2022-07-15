Alaskans can once again have recreational fires. The state forester for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection rescinded the Emergency Burn Closure, effective as of 9 a.m. Thursday
The decision to end the burn prohibition, which has been in place for roughly two weeks (since July 2), was made as widespread precipitation moderated fire activity, according to a statement from the Division of Forestry.
The campfire prohibition in Denali National Park has been lifted after the area received significant precipitation, with even more in the forecast. The campfire ban was in place since June 30 due to persisting dry conditions.
In part due to cooler and wetter weather, firefighters have been able to make significant progress on several fires around the state, including the Clear Fire near Anderson and the Minto Lakes Fire north of Fairbanks.
Although the closure has been lifted, there could still be local fire restrictions, so people should check information in the area in which they plan to recreate.
The Emergency Burn Order prevented all burning that requires a permit, such as uncontained fires for cooking, warming and signaling. Burn barrels and the burning of debris piles and lawns are all among prohibited activities.
Thus far, 2022 has proven to be a big fire season. As of Thursday, there were 269 active fires burning throughout the state. Nearly 3 million acres of land has already burned in Alaska this year.