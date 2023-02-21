Alaska spent $120 million to combat wildfires across the state, according to Norm McDonald, fire protection program manager for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.
McDonald, along with other division leadership, spoke to the Alaska House finance committee Monday afternoon.
On average, the state spends only $74 million a year.
Importing Outside fire suppression efforts drove the cost, with Alaska having to bring in 3,197 personnel from the Lower 48, out of 4,265 who were available to combat large fires. The state also utilized 109 out-of-state aircraft for fire suppression and 27 incident management teams to manage Alaska fire complex operations.
On average, a 22-person Alaska fire crew costs $6,500. A similar Lower 48 crew costs the state $13,500, including travel and equipment transport expenses to Alaska, rental vehicles and per diem costs.
Normally, costs are split nearly even by state and federal entities.
The Bureau of Land Management is responsible for federal protection in the northern half, while Alaska covers the lower half. When the state contributes or combats fires in BLM protected areas, the federal government reimburses incurred costs.
Based on a five-year average, the state shared 44% of the fiscal responsibility, while the federal government covered 56% of the costs.
Last year, 92% of the costs fell to the state because of the fire locations.
“Most of the fires we suppressed last year were in state protection,” McDonald said.
He added the state has a traditionally strong partnership with other entities, including federal and tribal organizations.
“We are very lucky in Alaska in having a good fire management plan and partnerships,” McDonald said. “It is not the same everywhere.”
Large wildfire season
About 576 wildfires consumed 3.1 million acres. It’s the seventh largest season since 1950, marked by “unprecedented large wildfires in southwest Alaska and the largest in the tundra ecosystems since 2007.”
McDonald said the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta was a primary example of increased tundra fire.
“To have fires in that country is new and a challenge, it really spread us thin that year because we were protecting that area as well as others,” McDonald said.
A lack of rain, dry conditions and large-scale lighting strikes fueled the 2022 wildfire season.
Of the 576 fires, 277 were caused by lightning that burned just over 3 million acres. Human-caused fires accounted for 270 of them and burned only 11,700 acres. The remaining 29 fires have undetermined causes, McDonald said.
McDonald noted the state has seen changing conditions to the length of fire seasons, size of fires and conditions over the past few decades.
“Things are changing and I’ve seen it just in my career, with fires in places I’d never thought I’d see,” said McDonald, who started as a seasonal firefighter in 1989. He noted both the tundra and a 900-acre fire on Adak in the Aleutian Islands.
Most of the fires were spread across seven complexes, including ones in the Interior. Minto Lakes, East Fork and Clear fires were the largest.
The Clear Fire, west of Clear Space Force Station and the city of Anderson cost $26.9 million, burned 73,284 acres, two homes and 50 other structures. By comparison, the Middle Tanana Complex, which burned 60,861 acres, cost only $3.5 million to combat.
The Clear Fire started earlier in the season, when the state had fewer resources. McDonald said the state conducted a full assault on initial suppression efforts, but the fire escaped containment and spread.
Future priorities
The forestry division identified key needs for future wildfire seasons, with an emphasis on preparedness.
Key infrastructure needs include investments in a Fairbanks fire center and a Fairbanks air tanker base, a crew facility in the Eagle River area and crew station in McGrath.
Another investment involves recruiting and retaining fire service crews and workforce development.
‘An ounce of prevention’
Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok) stressed the need for prevention.
“An ounce of prevention is a pound of cure,” Cronk said. ”We aren’t talking about fire prevention as much and I am going to expect a lot out of the forestry division this year.”
He noted Alaska Native elders he’s spoken with in Tok conducted controlled burns prior to Alaska’s colonization period to prevent fires.
“It doesn’t seem to be happening much these days,” Cronk said. “I would rather spend $30 million on fire prevention than $120 million on fire fighting. I hope in the next few years we can turn the tables and have plans for every community in Alaska.”
McDonald said the wildland fire prevention, which ranges from brush clearing to fire breaks, has waxed and waned over the years depending on fire season. However, recent funding has spurred projects.
“We have fuel projects in every community right now either happening or in the planning process,” McDonald said. “That doesn’t reduce [lightning] fire starts, but it reduces the recovery costs.”
Recruitment
Recruiting emergency wildland firefighters, he said, is the division’s number one challenge.
“We need people with the experience who have been around in Alaska for a while,” McDonald said.
The forestry division’s fire personnel are seasonal, but the ranks have been falling for years.
McDonald said the state had 56 fire crews about 15 years ago, but it has fallen to six.
Fire personnel are split into different categories, including permanent seasonal crew who return every season and work six to eight months of the year. Another category falls to emergency firefighters, who are on-call crews.
Cronk asked about a now-shuttered Tok fire academy that produced quality candidates.
McDonald agreed the Tok fire academy was a solid program, but the state shuttered it in 2015 due to budget cuts.
“We have had those funds refunded so we are bringing those academies back,” he said, adding there are plans for six academies. “We are really trying to rebuild our homegrown firefighters.”
In the meantime, the state will continue to import out-of-state fire crews.
“We have to be prepared to protect our communities,” McDonald said.
Cronk also asked about hiring requirements.
“We have people in the villages who might have a criminal background and can’t get work in some sectors,” Cronk said. “They are people who have made mistakes but want to work. It was a sense of pride being a firefighter in the past, so how can we as a state work our guidelines to not exclude those people?”
McDonald said the state imposes hiring restrictions that exclude people with criminal backgrounds. However, it has worked with the court system on a case-by-case basis to hire some people.
“It is something we can do more to research,” McDonald said.