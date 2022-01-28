DNA evidence collected during the autopsy of Sophie Sergie remained at the center of debate Thursday in the murder trial of Steven H. Downs, the Maine man charged in Sergie’s killing at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 28 years ago.
On Wednesday, Barry Wilson — a former investigator present for the autopsy — testified that the DNA sample was sent to the Alaska Crime Lab for analysis, Barry said.
The forensic serologist who analyzed the samples in 1993 confirmed Thursday that DNA was detected in a number of swabs collected during the autopsy. Hayne Hamilton, a retired forensic serologist with the crime lab, testified that she observed DNA in the autopsy sample taken from Sergie.
“I noticed I did not find too many,” she said. “It would be very valuable to save in case other people were found to be possibly at the scene.”
Hamilton said the sample was then compared to the DNA profile of 15 potential suspects when the case was reopened in 1999. A DNA match was not found and each potential suspect was cleared. Downs was not included in the suspect pool.
“Every marker on the DNA chain is unique to that person,” she said. “If that person has even one marker that does not match in that sample … then they are excluded.”
“If they don’t have that type, then they don’t have that type,” Hamilton explained.
Downs, 47, is charged with sexual assault and murder in connection with the death of Sergie, of Pitkas Point, who was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dormitory bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on April 26, 1993. Downs had been a student at the time of Sergie’s death and lived in the upper-campus dormitory where her body was discovered.
He was arrested in 2019 and extradited to Alaska after a family member submitted DNA to a genealogy website that reportedly matched DNA from the crime scene.
Janeice Amick, a former forensic scientist with the Alaska State Crime Lab, testified Thursday that she had previously examined clothing items that Sergie was wearing at the time of her death. Amick said she collected DNA from the right lower leg of Sergie’s blue sweatpants, but found no other genetic material on the items.
Amick collected three foreign hairs from Sergie’s body during the exam, but cautioned jurors to consider all evidence before reaching a conclusion.
“Hairs kinda work along with other kinds of evidence, like shoe prints or fibers,” she explained. “Sometimes just looking at the individual evidence doesn’t always make sense.”
Testimony will continue Friday morning at Rabinowitz Courthouse. The trial is expected to last six weeks.