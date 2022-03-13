The planned five-year operation of the Manh Choh mine near Tetlin starting in late 2024 has sparked a lot of discussion, concerns and the potential for economic development.
The Native village of Tetlin, where the mine is located, sees it as something more: a legacy project that could lift the quality of life for decades to come.
Chief Michael Sam, the elected tribal chief for the Tetlin tribe, gave insight into that potential when he testified at a joint state House committee meeting Tuesday.
“As the elected chief, my goal is to look out for the cultural, social and financial wellbeing of the tribe members I serve,” Sam said.
Marketing mineral rights
Tetlin has 125 year-round residents, Sam said. Tetlin’s tribal membership is 300 people, mostly children.
A study by Anchorage-based firm McKinley Research’s highlighted that 70% of the village lives below the poverty line and the average earning was $7,500. The predominant lifestyle is subsistence, including hunting, fishing and harvesting.
“The project will leave behind major infrastructure and will transfer skills to other projects in Alaska,” Sam said. “It will be able to fund services for our community such as public health, education and transportation. It will allow us to continue to live our traditional way of life.”
When the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act passed in 1971, Tetlin lost its status as a reserve. The tribe opted for surface and subsurface land rights in its entirety for 743,000 acres.
Sam told lawmakers that Kinross isn’t the first attempt to market mineral rights. Past Chief Danny Adams began outreach to secure long-term sources of revenue and job opportunities in the early 2000s.
In addition to developing a workforce and opportunities at home, Sam said Manh Choh provides an opportunity to invest in septic and wastewater infrastructure. He said he understands environmental and transportation concerns, stating that traffic is a high priority for the tribe.
“Since the beginning, we have had constant communication with the Manh Choh Project team,” Sam said. “They have been diligent about keeping us informed and at the table every step of the way.”
House Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok), who grew up with Sam, asked whether the Manh Choh mine will impact Tetlin’s way of life.
Sam said it would allow residents who have to relocate for jobs in Anchorage, the North Slope or Outside a better opportunity to return home.
“That’s my main goal for them,” Sam said.
Rural development
In order to call in to the committee in Juneau, Sam had to drive some distance from Tetlin to find a signal.
Rep. Josiah Patkotak (I-Utqiagvik) asked about specific water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
“We have the haul system right now in Tetlin,” Sam said. He added the haul system constitutes hauling raw human waste via trucks to a pump truck for later disposal at a water treatment plant, or temporary storage into a 300 gallon holding tank pumped out every few days.
“What I want to try to do with the extra money is develop septic systems and wells for houses,” Sam said.
Patkotak, who represents several villages similar to Tetlin, said Sam’s testimony represents “a lot of the issues we see in rural Alaska when we talk about resource development and the opportunity it presents for people to pull themselves out of the poverty line.”
Sam said the economic benefits spread to surrounding communities, adding Tetlin doesn’t have the eligible workforce to fill jobs that would be created in the build up to the mine stating.
He estimated about 50 people are willing to work “right now.” Thirty are already employed and 20 more are waiting for work.
According to Kinross Alaska, the Manh Choh mine will create 250 to 300 construction jobs leading up to its start. Once it starts, it will create between 400-600 jobs, with a large emphasis on mining and trucking. Other roles, such as camp operations, environment and community relations, will be created as well.
“We will need local communities to join forces with us to get this started,” Sam said.