In Ukraine, a carload of cousins of University of Alaska Fairbanks Ph.D. student Olha Sus spent Thursday driving to her mother’s house on the west side of the country, where conditions are less dangerous after Russia invaded Wednesday.
They have no firearms, Sus said, and her cousins are traveling by day and hiding in fields at night.
Her father, who lives in western Ukraine near her mother, is also taking in people. Sus arranged for her dad to help the son of a Ukrainian friend in Juneau. The man is escaping Kyiv, the capital city.
In both her parents’ houses, some of the guests will sleep on the floor. Sus said her mother has some firewood in case the natural gas goes out. Both parents stocked up on food and gasoline.
“At first, it was a state of emergency. After a couple of hours, it became a state of war,” Sus said Thursday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sus, who was born and raised in Ukraine, has been in contact with friends and family in the eastern European country and has been monitoring Ukrainian news and social media. She came to Fairbanks almost three years ago to study mathematics.
“The situation is very, very bad. It’s very dangerous,” she said. “The airport near my city in the western Ukraine, it was destroyed [Wednesday]. Up to [Wednesday], I didn’t realize that it was that difficult of a situation.”
Many ordinary Ukrainians are making decisions about whether to stay in their homes or to flee the violence and bloodshed. Yana Cabana, who was also born and raised in Ukraine and now lives in Fairbanks, said her friends and family are hearing explosions near their towns and making gut-wrenching decisions about home and safety.
“I don’t think there is a family in Ukraine that is not worried about where to go,” she said. “It’s what they call a war of fog right now in terms of what is happening with Russians and where exactly they are.”
Cabana is monitoring news out of the United States, Russia and Ukraine, she said, adding it sounds like several port towns have been captured by invading forces.
Cabana said the Russian news outlets are only reporting successes. She said she is seeing social media posts about war protests breaking out in Russian cities but nothing on the Russian news.
Russian pop stars are calling for peace in Ukraine, according to Cabana. Sus said academics in Russia have written to President Vladimir Putin calling for peace. Both women believe that most ordinary people, including ordinary Russians, oppose the invasion.
Cabana called Russia and Ukraine “sisters.”
The invasion over 4,500 miles away is a major distraction for Ukrainians in Fairbanks.
“It’s hard to go to work and do the regular drive to work and do your daily life,” Cabana said.
She also has feelings of guilt and helplessness.
“It’s not like you can take a drive and help,” she said.
Sus has relatives in northeastern Ukraine who left their homes. Those cities fell to Russia, she said. Sus has an aunt who lives in a village near Kyiv who decided to stay.
“She cannot leave her home,” Sus said. “She has her son there, her granddaughter. They put a lot of effort and money in building their houses. They cannot simply leave it.”
Sus said her friend in Juneau — the one whose sone Sus’s father is helping — has a second son who is stuck in Kyiv due to a serious illness. “He wanted to go to the hospital but now it’s too late,” she said.
His situation is so bad that he is pondering whether to end his own life, she said.
Sus said a friend sent money to Ukraine but it was not confirmed to have arrived. Sus wants to send money too — she works part-time as a teaching assistant — but she isn’t sure the best way to go about it. There’s no use in leaving and trying to get to Ukraine, she said.
“My parents told me, ‘You should stay,’” Sus said. “‘What you will do? You will go to Europe. How can you help us?’”
A Ukrainian clergyman in Delta Junction, which has a community of Ukrainian refugees, declined to be named and said the best thing to do is pray the fighting stops. He has family in Ukraine but has not been in touch.
“No matter who is fighting who, the biggest problem is people dying,” the clergyman said. “We pray for all people no matter who they are because where there is war, there is death.”