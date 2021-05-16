Standing on the bank of the Yukon River, Karissa tossed the pink fireweed flowers into the water and watched them slowly float downstream.
Because of the pandemic, Karissa Carroll could not attend her grandfather’s funeral in Fort Yukon, known as Gwichyaa Zheh in Gwich’in. The evening of the ceremony, she made her own flower memorial down the river, picking fireweed for her grandfather, like she used to do as a little girl.
“I wanted to toss them into the river because Fort Yukon is also along the Yukon River. It’s what connects me back home,” she said. “I told my grandma, ‘I’m just at the other end of the river.’”
Carroll lost several relatives last year, and although none of them died from Covid-19, overall, the virus took the lives of many Alaska Native people. Across the country, American Indians and Alaska Natives suffered mortality rates almost two times more than their White counterparts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Besides bringing losses, the pandemic made it hard or impossible for Native people to gather for funerals and to grieve in a way they normally would.
“This pandemic has been very challenging in the area of ceremonial practices related to loss of life and family, and it’s affected our ability to carry our cultural ceremonies and inhibited the regular practices of grieving, and of loss, and of letting go” said Gwich’in tribal citizen Evon Peter, who is also a research scientist at the Center for Alaska Native Health Research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“From the time when the initial loss happens, just immediately after, there is this impact of the pandemic of really not being able to come together like we usually do,” he added. “That’s actually been very painful and hard.”
Lost traditions
Carroll is Gwich’in Athabaskan, living in the Koyukon community, and she said that normally in her culture, people would gather to prepare the body and get the burial outfit ready, with all the men making the casket and all the women picking the materials and lining it.
Down the river, the tribes practice Stickdance, a ceremony to honor their lost loved ones and share food, songs and dances, Carroll said. “The family would be able to get back to the people who helped them and give them clothing, beadwork, fish or moose meat — all the good stuff.”
Major parts of Dene culture — broader Athabaskan peoples of the Interior — are practiced through coming together, whether it is for laying people to rest or celebrating a ceremonial hunt, Peter said. “We are the potlatch people,” he added.
When people — from close relatives to even strangers — gather for memorial potlatches, “that space is created for others in our community and their extended community to come together and show support for the family that suffered the loss,” he said. “Oftentimes tears are shed, but also a lot of good stories are told.”
Across the state, communal gatherings are important for Alaska Native people, even when they have “different names and shapes and forms,” Peter said. “So it’s been really tragic within our communities having to work around those cultural practices.”
Lack of closure
Sharon Ishnook is still grappling with the death of her son, especially since she couldn’t say goodbye to him in the way she wanted. Last month she sat in her Fairbanks house, looking through her son’s photos, with warm Yu’pik Fry Bread in front of her at the table.
“Every Monday I made fry bread for him,” she said.
At only 17, Ashton Ishnook abruptly died last April, or “a year, a month and eight days ago,” as she clarified without a pause. Sharon talked about her son — a kind and smiley boy who loved helping people and shoveling neighbors’ yards from snow.
“That’s what you do when you live in the village. You help everyone, and you don’t ask anything in return,” Sharon said. “He had a village heart.”
In 2013, the Ishnook family moved from St. Michael, known as Taciq among Yu’pik people, coming to Fairbanks to give their kids counseling and education opportunities. Until Ashton’s death, Sharon thought Fairbanks would be their forever home.
Ashton was a month away from finishing high school, although at the time the list of graduates wasn’t announced. Sharon looked at his diploma, saying, “My empty heart is proud. But in the same month that we received his diploma and his program, we needed to make a program for his obituary. How do you process that?”
After graduation, Ashton wanted to come back to Taciq, see his childhood friends and work at the school, Sharon said. “It was his wish, but he went home the wrong way.”
If it wasn’t for the pandemic, the family would go to Taciq immediately after Ashton’s death. Instead, Ahston’s body stayed in the morgue for 39 days while the family waited for tribal and city officials to bring him home to bury, with a small prayer and only the closest relatives present.
“We basically carried him ourselves because it was the virus, and we were told for no one to come near us,” Sharon said. The family stayed in the village for two weeks.
“It was hard to leave ... it was hard to leave him,” Sharon said.
Finding coping
When Sharon came back to her life in Fairbanks, she needed to battle her loss on her own since no one could visit her during the pandemic. Back at her retail job, she said she felt like she needed to suppress her emotions. Wearing a mask intensified that feeling.
“You have to put on that mask to hide your fear, your heart, your dreams, your hope — everything is behind that mask since the pandemic started,” she said. “Lots of people are grieving, but we don’t know because they are hiding behind that mask.”
Sharon took a leave of absence from work to sit with her emotions and heal at her own pace. Her 21-year-old other son Bernard chose another path to healing. He went to Stevens Village where his friends are teaching him to trap and hunt moose.
“He had to go to mourn the loss of his brother so he went back to village life, lost 60 pounds. He’s doing good,” she said. “He wanted to go back to tradition.”
Hopes for connection
When the pandemic is over, Sharon wants to get closure through in-person therapy, asking someone to help her go through the grieving process. Most of all, she wants to have a bigger gathering.
Her husband filled two freezers with moose meat for a bigger potlatch, and the family is not using the meat before they can invite friends and family and feed them.
“Some of my friends will make a gulak and bread, and they’ll make desserts, and we’ll gather and dance in his honor,” she said. “It’s part of village culture. When someone passes, you gather and you talk, and the elders talk,” she said. “And you grieve and you heal — with each other.”
Today marks one year since Ahston’s burial, and Sharon plans a dinner at her house and will use some of the moose meat. “We will also cook white geese, fish, agutag known as Eskimo ice cream, and fry bread,” Sharon said.
Carroll’s family also is planning memorials for relatives who passed, she said. They want to come together, put flowers and new fences around the graves, and have a potlatch to bring the family more closure.
For now, the family tries to find connection in their loss in other ways. On the birthday of Carroll’s grandfather, Jimmy, the family lit lanterns in his memory.
“My family all got lanterns to light off on his birthday,” she said. “My grandmother and my mom sent them to all of his family members in all of the villages — Fort Yukon, Arctic Village, Venetie, Ruby and Fairbanks. We all lit them off at the same time on his birthday. It was beautiful for all of us to do it the same day in different places.”
