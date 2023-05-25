Those who are looking to get or renew a food protection management certificate will have two additional opportunities in 2023.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer a certified food protection manager training on Aug. 1 and Oct. 3, with proctors for testing available in 14 communities.
The food safety management training will be offered via Zoom from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The computer-based certification exam is included, with proctors in Fairbanks, Glennallen, Haines, Homer, Juneau, Klawock, Palmer, Sitka, Skagway, Soldotna, Talkeetna, Tok, Unalaska and Valdez. If requested, proctors may be available in additional communities.
A certified food protection manager is responsible for monitoring and managing all food establishment operations to ensure that the facility is operating in compliance with regulations. State regulations require that all food establishments have at least one certified food protection manager on staff.
Participants must register by July 18 for the August class and Sept. 19 for the October class in order to receive the study guide on time.
Registration and more information are available online, bit.ly/CFPM2023. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made seven business days in advance to the instructor, Julie Cascio, at jmcascio@alaska.edu.
The $200 fee includes one proctored certification exam. For additional information or to request another location, contact Cascio at 907-745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu.