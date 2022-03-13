The borough is one public meeting and eight focus groups deep into planning for a new recreation complex near the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
A steering committee, approved by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, is working with an architect to lay the foundation for site plans for the facility that will replace the Mary Siah Recreation Center and Hamme Pool but also offer more, such as an additional ice rink, an indoor turf field, hardwood courts, a track and a weight training studio plus sauna, steam and spa amenities.
Other possibilities are an indoor playground and skate park; multi-purpose space, community center and meeting rooms; lease space for concessions, offices, medical/athletic related business and a childcare center to help offset facility operation costs. A playground, skate park, basketball courts, ice rinks and a track and field are pondered as outside amenities.
Borough leaders have been talking about a new indoor athletic facility on and off for years, and a couple of years ago the assembly put $250,000 toward creating a plan. The idea is to construct the complex in phases.
The unofficial name is the North Star Recreation Center. The cost has been estimated as high as $100 million. How the project would be financed is not clear and is part of the scope of work involved with a planning and marketing effort being led by Bettisworth North, which is under contract with the borough, and national experts Perkins & Will and Berry Dunn.
“Members of the community have asked the borough to plan for a new facility to meet the needs of borough residents,” Brian Charlton, recreation superintendent with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department, wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “The borough also recognizes the need to plan for an aquatic facility in the event that existing facilities need to be replaced.”
Charlton wrote in a column published in the News-Miner that the feasibility study will be ready in early winter with a conceptual design, cost estimates and a management plan. Those details cannot be known until the facility components are identified, Charlton said.
The first public meeting was hosted on Tuesday at the Carlson Center. About 40 people attended with about 40 more watching online, according to Charlton. A recording will be posted on the project website, www.northstarreccenterstudy.com.
The eight focus groups, held in the days after the public meeting, involved 80 participants. They represented “a diverse cross section of borough residents. Names of people to include were gathered from steering committee members, local sports, health care, and senior groups, local businesses, and numerous other agencies and organizations,” Charlton wrote.
The project steering committee is comprised of: Ben Roth, president of Hockey Club Fairbanks; Beth Grey, program coordinator for the Aging and Disability Center North; Mark Oldmixon, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission and director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Department of Recreation Adventure and Wellness; Mark Simon, emergency physician at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital; Patrick Burda, coach for the Midnight Sun Swim Team; Colt Chase, director of the Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association; Scott Bell, treasurer of the Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation; Frank Thompson, Tanana Chiefs Conference facilities director; Jennifer Probert, TCC community outreach director; Steve Frank, former state legislator and Alaska Hall of Fame member who belongs to the Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation; Nadine Winters, executive director of Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services; and Wally Carlo, a member of the Doyon, Limited board of directors.
The steering committee was selected in cooperation with Roth, who led a private group known as the Polaris Group, which pitched the concept of a new sports and wellness center to the borough in 2019; Charlton and the parks and recreation director.
The focus groups met for 90 minutes and were asked their length of borough residency, whether they supported the need for the project and what amenities they preferred. They were asked to name “key partners and stakeholders in the community with regards to assisting with the plans and programs for the North Star Community Recreation Center,” Charlton wrote.
The first of multiple community surveys is under development.
“The survey questions are being developed by the consultant team based on feedback from the focus groups and the consultants extensive experience in community engagement. There is an intent to include a question related to an individual’s willingness to pay for this facility,” Charlton wrote.
More surveys, focus groups and public meetings are planned in the coming months. Updates about the planning effort will be periodically posted on the project website.