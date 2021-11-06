A board member with Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre has been removed from his position after the board of directors learned he’s a registered sex offender. The board also revamped its policy to include that anyone involved in a production will undergo background checks.
In a letter posted Wednesday night to FLOT’s Facebook page, the theater company said it was made aware that one of the organization’s board members had a criminal history that they failed to disclose.
“In light of the nature of the individual’s record, we unanimously decided to remove the director from the organization and sever all professional relations,” the letter reads.
The individual had been involved in the organization since 2019 and was involved in two productions administratively, FLOT wrote in an email response.
The Facebook statement included that no accusations against the board member have been made during his involvement with FLOT and that current board members are “not aware of any activities that this director engaged in during their time with the organization that violated any law, placed any person in immediate harm, or threatened the health, wellbeing, or livelihood of any member or participant of our organization.”
In 2009, Jesse Pfeffer pleaded guilty to four counts of sex abuse of a minor, landing him on Alaska’s sex offender registry list.
FLOT emailed that it was highly unlikely that Pfeffer had direct contact with children through the organization, and that he “may have had passing interactions with youth during his time with the organization, but our review found no situations where the board member had any extended direct contact or conversations with youth in the organization, or was ever alone with any youth.”
In the public letter, FLOT said it became aware of the now-former board member’s criminal history because of a Facebook post to the Fairbanks North Star News and Info page.
“Don’t support Fairbanks light opera theater they have a child rapist on (their) board,” Alex Ford wrote. Ford also shared Pfeffer’s sex offender registration and his FLOT board member bio.
The post received 13 shares and 23 comments from the Fairbanks community.
“Completely disgusting they’d associate with someone like that when there are children working in FLOT productions,” Andrew Graham commented on the post. Graham recently ran for a seat on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.
FLOT held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss how to move forward, the public letter stated. Before Ford’s post, the board had no prior knowledge of the individual’s history, they said.
When asked if Pfeffer had been dishonest on his board member application, FLOT declined to comment.
FLOT also announced in the letter that going forward, all board members, directors and adults involved in the cast, crew or orchestra will be required to go through local and state criminal records checks and an Alaska sex offender registry check. Board members and directors will also be required to undergo federal criminal records check and a domestic watchlist check.
Prior to Nov. 2, the board had a process that involved a group interview for potential volunteers to evaluate their qualifications and interest, FLOT wrote in the email. “The new process will be more akin to a hiring process where we will conduct background checks and evaluations to ensure that we are not bringing anyone into the organization who might place our members or volunteers at risk,” FLOT wrote.
“The board will further implement standards by which to evaluate the results of a background check and determine disqualifying criteria,” FLOT wrote on Facebook. The standards will be released to the public for the community to determine whether the standards are satisfactory, they said.
“Since the publication of our press release, the public has been generally supportive. We acknowledge that we were insufficiently scrutinous of our directors and are immediately taking action to rectify the situation and ensure that it won’t happen again,” FLOT wrote in the email. “We sincerely apologize to the community and look forward to improving our practices so that we can actively ensure the safety and security of all of our members and volunteers.”