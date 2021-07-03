Big Oil in Alaska discussed an “energy transition” that is leading to spending cuts in the fossil fuel industry. Alaska Air will drop a trans-continental route, as it expands other service. And Alaska’s senators urge Biden to prioritize trade with Taiwan over China’s objections.
Here are five things to know this week.
Is Willow the 'next great Alaska hub’?
ConocoPhillips Chief Operating Officer Matt Fox told investors this week that the company’s oil and gas projects in Alaska are a flashpoint for environmentalists and Big Oil.
“Elections have consequences,” Fox said in an earnings call with investors, according to Business Insider, an apparent reference to the Biden administration’s plan to move the nation toward renewable sources and to limit oil and gas development in Alaska.
Ryan Lance, chair and chief executive officer, said that the oil and gas industry is undergoing unprecedented change.
“We believe we’re entering a constructive environment for the business, but we also recognize that we’re in a period of evolving energy transition,” Lance said at the June 30 market update.
“The sector needs leadership and conviction in the form of a compelling and durable long-term plan,” Lance said about a new 10-year Conoco blueprint that includes reducing capital expenditures and operating costs, with a focus on returns.
The company discussed its Alaska assets, emphasizing the Willow Project.
Nick Olds, senior vice president of global operations, described the Willow Project and nearby prospects and leads in the National Petroleum Reserve as “very competitive” and as “the next great Alaska hub.”
Olds anticipates 200 wells and a central processing facility for the Willow Project, with an $8 billion investment.
Olds offered a cautionary note for this “new world-class opportunity.”
“We have every reason to believe that Willow should and will be developed,” Olds said. “However, we have been clear that we won’t take the final investment decision until the legal risks are resolved.”
ExxonMobil is cutting jobs
ExxonMobil disclosed it is pursuing a long-term plan to reduce its global workforce by thousands of employees.
Some of those job cuts are expected to come through performance reviews and forced departures, according to multiple media reports.
There are no details so far on how the reductions may impact its Alaska workforce. ExxonMobil is the largest holder of discovered gas resources on Alaska’s North Slope.
The company reported a loss of $680 million in its latest earnings report, its third straight quarter of losses, largely attributed to the pandemic.
LAX proved too much for Alaska Air
Alaska Air announced that it will stop service this fall between New York’s JFK International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.
Analysts say that the hyper-competitive route “never really worked” for Alaska Air, the Motley Fool reported, with larger airlines dominating the market.
“Alaska Airlines inherited the JFK-LAX route from merger partner Virgin America several years ago,” Motley Fool reported.
Alaska Air will end the route on Oct. 6. At the same time, the airline is increasing its Seattle-JFK service, and its Portland-JFK flights. It also recently launched a San Diego-JFK route.
Alaska senators: Prioritize Taiwan
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan joined dozens of their Senate colleagues to urge the Biden administration to prioritize trade talks with Taiwan.
In a June 30th letter, the senators voiced support for trade agreement talks with Taiwan. “We respectfully request that you prioritize these talks and take steps to begin laying the groundwork for negotiation of a free trade agreement (FTA), or other preliminary agreement, with Taiwan,” the senators wrote.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described Taiwan as a leading economic and security partner for the U.S.
America and Taiwan held their 11th Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council meeting this week, despite objections from Beijing.
China warned the U.S. to end discussions with the democratic island nation, which China claims as its territory.
Alaska seeks cybersecurity chief
Alaska is recruiting a new chief information security officer (CISO) — the state’s top IT security post — to assure online systems are “adequately protected,” according to a job description for the position.
Mark Breunig, Alaska’s former CISO, left the post in May, as the state was dealing with cyber attacks on the courts system and the Department of Health and Social Services. The state has yet to fully recover from those hacks.
Breunig is now with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Alaska Public Media reported that the Alaska CISO position will pay $135,000 per year.
Cyber professionals interviewed by the News Miner said CISO roles typically pay between $250,000 and $300,000, which may make it a challenge to attract the best talent for the job.
Alaska’s new CISO will be “responsible for establishing and implementing the enterprise vision and strategy of the state’s cybersecurity program,” according to the job description.
