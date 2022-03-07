Five people were injured Saturday after a small plane crashed on a frozen lake in southwest Alaska, according to Alaska State Troopers.
One person remains in serious condition, one is in fair condition and three are in stable condition, according to a trooper dispatch report.
Rescue teams were notified of the crash on Lake Iliamna, approximately 200 miles southwest of Anchorage, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the report. The Cessna 206 Aircraft was destroyed in the crash.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers immediately launched an R44 helicopter from the King Salmon area while local crews attempted to access the crash site. Due to severe weather conditions, Air Guard and USCG helicopter crews could not initially access the area. At approximately 6 p.m., rescue teams airlifted the occupants from the scene, according to the report.
All five occupants are receiving medical care at Anchorage-area hospitals.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the report.