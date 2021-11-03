Five school bus routes went back to full service on Monday. It’s a fraction of the 120 routes that need to be covered for student transportation to be fully operational, but it’s a start, according to Ryan Hinton, director of transportation for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
He said it’s too soon to say when more routes will be reinstated to full-time.
Most school bus routes have been on a reduced schedule — one week on, one week off — since Oct. 11 due to a driver shortage. Durham School Services has about 50 openings for drivers.
“Route suspensions — nobody wants to be here,” Hinton said. “It’s extremely painful ... (But) we’re heading in the right direction.”
A new two-week course to certify school bus driver trainers begins on Monday, and seven drivers are signed up to take it, Hinton said. More trainers will speed up the time it takes to prepare new drivers for hitting the road.
Thirteen people are currently in training to be drivers, while another 17 applicants are being screened, according to Hinton. The school district has added eight new drivers in recent weeks.
While 50 drivers are needed to restore full transportation service with a high level of confidence, Hinton said, they could get by with about half that so long as nothing goes wrong, such as a big snow dump that scares new drivers or another Covid-19 surge.
“We’re trying to be conservative as we add routes back in,” Hinton said. “The biggest unknown variable is call outs — absenteeism.”
The five routes that went back to normal are Route 7 serving Woodriver Elementary School, West Valley High School and Randy Smith Middle School; Route 8 serving West Valley, Randy Smith and Effie Kokrine Charter School; Route 11 serving West Valley, Randy Smith and Pearl Creek Elementary School; Route 63 serving Two Rivers K-8, North Pole Middle School and North Pole High School; and Route 14 serving West Valley, Randy Smith and Weller Elementary School, according to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the school district.
“When the district makes the decision to restore a route to full service, deciding factors include identifying routes with students at the highest risk for missing school and routes that can be added without negatively impacting the consistency and reliability of existing routes,” reads an Oct. 27 email to district staff and families from Karen Melin, interim superintendent.
Durham pays an hourly wage of $23.44 to new drivers with a $2,000 sign-on bonus and $5,000 for drivers with a commercial driver’s license.
The school district is exploring other transportation solutions to include coordinating with the Metropolitan Area Commuter System for ferrying high school students along its routes. Officials are also looking into the feasibility of using shuttle busses, in which drivers do not need a commercial license, for small, far-flung bus routes.