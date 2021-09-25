Steve Ginnis, head of the Fairbanks Native Association, learned some important lessons from Donald Honea Sr., who was first traditional chief for the Tanana Chiefs Conference until his death on Tuesday.
Ginnis shared Honea's advice at the Alaska Native elder's memorial service at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel on Saturday.
“Don’t worry about what people say about you," Honea told Ginnis. "Just keep going forward. Do the best you can."
Ginnis will always remember those words, he said.
People who knew Honea, who was 90, described him as a “working man’s man” with a great sense of humor and a deep religious faith. They mourned him with song, prayer and storytelling. About 100 people attended the service, which was live-streamed.
Honea was born in Ruby and grew up in a large family. He died surrounded by family in Fairbanks but not before living a grand Alaska life that included living off the land, competing in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, working as a heavy equipment operator and raising 14 children with his wife, Clara.
“He rose above and served not just his people in Ruby, not just Doyon, not just TCC, but all of the people in our region as the traditional chief for the last 13 years," said Aaron Schutt, president and CEO of Doyon, Limited.
Schutt marveled about how Honea "did so much with so little."
Honea served as mayor of Ruby and was a founding member of the Yukon-Koyukuk School District Regional School Board along with serving in leadership positions at multiple Alaska Native organizations.
One his highest priorities was making sure that young people are prepared for the future, eulogizers said.
Pastor Tim Calhoun said Honea came out and visited with youth at a community event near his house about a month ago despite feeling tired.
“A little bit later, I looked over, and he was still there sharing with the young people and answering questions,” Calhoun said. “He was interested, and he was so happy to have time to share.”
Orie Williams, chairman of Doyon, Limited, said he'll remember Honea for keeping an open mind.
“He never judged anybody. He helped. He learned. Every day, he learned.”