The first case of Omicron was detected in Alaska this week. On Monday, the state announced that the variant of SARS-CoV-2 had been identified through genomic sequencing in an Anchorage resident. The resident traveled internationally in November, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The variant, first reported in late November and detected about a month ago, has thus far been identified in least 30 states and 60 countries.
Cases
The announcement of the first Omicron case — which health officials cautioned was only a matter of time — came as cases related to the Delta variant are declining in Alaska. The state on Monday reported 422 new Covid-19 cases over the weekend, a drastic decrease from this fall, when days with over 1,000 cases were common. Of these cases, 20 were in Fairbanks.
The state as a whole remains on high alert for transmission, as do 17 boroughs and census areas. But progress is being made; cases declined by 25% last week compared to the week prior and the case rate of 193.7 per 100,000 people has dipped below the national average.
Deaths
DHSS reported one death over the weekend, that of a Ketchikan man in his 60s. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported an additional death on Friday.
Hospitalizations
FMH saw some of its lowest Covid hospitalization numbers in months. The number of Covid positive patients declined over the weekend from four on Friday to two on Monday and Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Covid hospitalizations accounted for only 2% of patients. Several weeks ago, FMH was overwhelmed with hospitalization rates of 40%; for context, resources are stretched thin when rates rise above 20%.
Statewide, 63 patients were hospitalized with Covid on Monday, which accounts for 6.4% of hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators and 101 beds in the Intensive Care Unit are occupied.
Vaccination
With the onset of Omicron, and especially with the arrival of the variant in Alaska, health officials are pushing vaccines and particularly booster shots.
The vaccination rate in Alaska (which once led the nation), continues to lag behind the majority of the nation. As of Monday, 66.8% of Alaskans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 59.7% are fully vaccinated.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 66% of residents have received one dose, 57% are fully vaccinated and 14% of residents have received a booster shot.
The Omicron variant appears to be more highly transmissible than other variants; according to the World Health Organization, Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate.
Preliminary research shows that three exposures to the virus — whether this be through two shots and a booster or a previous infection and two vaccines — provides relatively effective protection against Omicron.
Alaskans aged 16 and older who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago or a Johnson and Johnson vaccine two months ago are eligible for booster shots. According to DHSS statistics, 18.8% of eligible residents have received boosters.
For Fairbanksans hoping to receive a vaccine or booster, the University of Alaska Fairbanks is holding a free walk-in vaccine clinic today at the Patty Center until 8 p.m.